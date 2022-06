The Cleveland Browns are still looking to find a solution to their Baker Mayfield problem. With no trade partner emerging yet, the Browns are following in the footsteps of the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo and have decided to excuse Mayfield from mandatory minicamp, according to Nate Ulrich. The decision to excuse Mayfield from camp was mutual between the quarterback and the team, as the former No. 1 pick continues to push for a move out of Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO