Multiplayer Crash Bandicoot game leaks, but not the one you're thinking of

A new Crash Bandicoot game is reportedly in the works at Toys for Bob, and it could be revealed at Summer Game Fest this week.

"Not only is it gonna be a new Crash Bandicoot, it's gonna be a multiplayer Crash Bandicoot," journalist Jez Corden said on a recent podcast (at the 1:29:05 mark). Corden didn't provide many details (he said "I wasn't supposed to leak that"), but did suggest that "it's like a four-player brawler almost, but Crash-oriented." The info came during a discussion of Summer Game Fest announcements.

One thing Corden did say for certain, though: this game is not called Wumpa League. Wumpa League was the name of another rumored multiplayer Crash game in development at Toys for Bob, which has been the subject of seemingly contradictory reports for years.

Liam Robertson of DidYouKnowGaming suggested some time ago that Wumpa League was set to let teams of players compete to collect items in open-ended 3D platforming levels. Robertson notes that "there were a lot of rumours of them second guessing the core concept and some pretty out there things were being suggested. Then a bunch of key people from the project left the company."

If this new game has any lineage with Wumpa League, based on the new description it seems that the developers have taken the idea of a multiplayer Crash game in a very different direction.

Summer Game Fest is scheduled to be broadcast on June 9. Publisher Activision Blizzard will be on-hand to show campaign gameplay from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - we'll soon know for sure if they're also bringing Crash.

