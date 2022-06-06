ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, FL

Florida hospital offers to discharge alleged malpractice victim’s bills in exchange for silence, daughter says

By Walt Buteau, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TaD3S_0g2AbDb600

BRANDON, Fla. ( WFLA ) — The daughter of a Florida man who died after receiving treatment from a doctor now accused of malpractice says an attorney for the hospital offered to discharge her father’s medical bills if she agreed not to talk publicly about the case.

Keith Davis, 62, of Brandon, went to Brandon Regional in 2020 with a sore leg but died days later from what an autopsy determined was a 9-inch blood clot that Dr. Rathinam Krishnamoorthy did not detect.

A Florida Department of Health investigation determined there was probable cause that Krishnamoorthy committed medical malpractice when he failed to treat the fatal clot. Krishnamoorthy has the right to request an administrative hearing on the findings.

Neither Krishnamoorthy nor his attorney have responded to requests for comment.

In an email to Davis’ daughter Sabrina, hospital attorney Tracy Falkowitz allegedly said her father’s medical bills would be discharged if she signed a “confidentiality agreement and a non-disparagement agreement.”

Florida lawmaker on wrongful death reform: ‘Doctors who want to be protected need to leave the state’

Sabrina Davis has been critical of the hospital and the Florida Wrongful Death Act that does not allow children 25 years or older to sue for malpractice in the death of a single parent. The law also does not allow parents to sue for malpractice in the death of a child 25 years or older.

Davis said she did not accept the hospital’s offer.

“It’s painful and it’s financially, emotionally exhausting,” Davis said. “I won’t stop talking about what happened until they change the law.”

Brandon Regional spokesperson Brandi Ponsler said the hospital had no comment on the offer made to Davis.

State Representative Mike Beltran, who represents parts of the Tampa Bay area and is in favor of changing the law, said hospitals are not allowed to collect on bills in cases involving malpractice.

“This hospital has been trying to collect their medical bills from my constituent for the very service that constituted medical malpractice that led to his untimely death,” Beltran said. “And I find that appalling.”

During the 2022 session, the bill allowing adult children to sue failed to pass the House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee while the one that would allow parents of adult children to sue was passed easily by the House. But State Sen. Danny Burgess, the Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, did not allow the legislation to make it onto the chamber floor for a vote.

Abbott baby formula production resumes in US

Burgess said while he also believes the law should be changed, the proposed legislation would have “opened up a potential Pandora’s box to litigation.”

Beltran disagrees.

“This law is ready. It has been ready,” Beltran said. “It would not cause a dramatic change in the number of malpractice cases.”

Beltran said the insurance and medical industries are driving the fear in Tallahassee about the impact of changing the Wrongful Death Act.

Both Beltran and Burgess said they expect the bills to resurface next year.

Davis said she did not want to sue to collect a settlement. She wanted answers about her father’s final moments of life.

“When you think about the end of a person’s life and how your loved one might die,” Davis said, “you want to know what happens.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Brandon, FL
Brandon, FL
Government
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
KGET

Bakersfield man appointed to Board of Registered Nursing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Bakersfield’s Roi David Lollar, 55, to the Board of Registered Nursing, according to a press release from Governor’s Office. Lollar has been a theater and English teacher at the Kern High School District since 2006. From 2004 to 2006 he held different positions at the Delano Joint […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Beltran
Person
Danny Burgess
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Hospital#Medical Malpractice#Bills
KGET

Man killed at apartment complex owned by CVAF identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County’s Sheriff’s Office has released the name of one victim who was shot and killed in Oildale on Tuesday. Timothy A Blevins, 63, of Bakersfield, and another, unidentified victim died at an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street near Grant Drive, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Newsom signs executive order to prevent baby formula price gouging

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Tuesday to prevent price gouging of infant formula as the national shortage continues. The order prohibits merchants from selling formula for more than 10 percent greater than the price they charged Feb. 17, according to a news release from Newsom’s office. “California continues to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

These were the biggest cities in California 150 years ago

(Stacker) – After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Man pleads not guilty to Belle Terrace shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder and other charges filed in connection with a shooting in March that killed a man and wounded a woman. Daniel Moran was ordered held without bail after Tuesday’s arraignment and has a status conference scheduled Monday, according to court records. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KGET

Alex Padilla and Mark Meuser will face each other in the November general and special elections for U.S. Senate

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Democrat Alex Padilla and Republican Mark Meuser will advance to the November general and special elections for U.S. Senator for California, according to the Associated Press. AP projected that Padilla would advance to the general election for both the partial term and the full term in the first 22 minutes after […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

Did you vote in the primary election?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Millions of Californians cast ballots in yesterday’s primary, but despite weeks of TV ads and voter pamphlets in the mail, voter turnout has been low for this election. Though all the votes have yet to be counted, Kern County is reporting a 6.9% voter turnout, placing it among the counties with […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Kern makes list of lowest-earning counties in California

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

KGET

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy