Kirkwood, MO

People trapped on carnival ride for hours

By Stephanie Raymond
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B2nFB_0g2Ab5cX00

A fun day at the carnival turned into a nightmare for a group of people who wound up trapped on a ride for several hours.

The incident happened Friday night at the St. Peterfest carnival in Kirkwood, just outside of St. Louis.

Seven people were on the unnamed ride when it apparently malfunctioned.

Firefighters had to use an aerial ladder to get the riders off the ride, some of whom were more than 40 feet in the air.

No injuries were reported.

Last night Kirkwood Fire / Rescue responded to a call for people trapped on a carnival ride in the downtown district. A...

Posted by Kirkwood Fire / Rescue on Saturday, June 4, 2022

Kirkwood Fire and Rescue posted photos of the rescue operation on Facebook. Joan Gould responded with gratitude, saying her daughter was among those rescued.

"I cannot thank you enough for getting them down safely. You are awesome," Gould wrote.

Officials did not say exactly what happened to the ride.

The carnival was being held as a fundraiser for St. Pete Catholic Church. A church director told KTVI-TV that the ride broke down because a part broke.

"St. Louis County came out on Friday and inspected all the rides," said Kevin Stillman. "They gave clearance, and we felt that we did our due diligence. These things do occur, but the thing I get back to is no one got hurt."

FOX2Now

Missouri man dies while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man died Tuesday afternoon while performing some maintenance work on a bulldozer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified Joseph Shook, 28. of Auxvasse, Missouri, as the victim. Next of kin have been notified. It happened around 5:40 p.m. Friday on private property near Warren, Missouri, more than two hours north of St. Louis.
MARION COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Man shot, killed while driving on I-64 at Hampton

ST. LOUIS – A 47-year-old man was shot and killed while driving Wednesday night in south St. Louis. The man was shot at approximately 8:53 p.m. and then he crashed on westbound 64 at Hampton Avenue. Officers found him inside an SUV stopped in the emergency lane on the north side of the highway. He […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
