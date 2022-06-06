ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis enters high category for COVID-19 transmission, recommends masks

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ib8vs_0g2Ab15d00

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis City and County are asking residents to mask up again, after newly-released data puts the region in the high category for COVID-19 transmission.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Public Health Department, both cases and hospitalizations have increased recently. In a period of seven days, the cases in the city and county surpassed the CDC's threshold of 200 cases and 10 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.

St. Louis City Director of Health Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis recommended that St. Louisans mask indoors in public or in any crowded space where social distancing isn't possible. She added that the recommendation is "strictly data-driven."

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
County
Saint Louis County, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Cityofstldoh#Stlcountydoh
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Mayor: Recent Federal Indictments Just 'Tip of the Iceberg'

Less than a week after three St. Louis officials were indicted on federal corruption charges, Mayor Tishaura Jones surmises that there are "more indictments to come.”. “We’ve known that aldermanic courtesy has been something that has been at the board for a long time,” Jones told reporters at a press briefing Wednesday. “We don’t know how many other people are involved, and I think there are more federal indictments to come.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Franklin County residents will no longer need an emissions test to register their car starting July 1

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — The car registration process is getting a little bit easier in Franklin County starting next month. On July 1, Franklin County residents will no longer be required to get a vehicle emissions test in order to register their cars. The requirement remains for vehicles registered in Jefferson County, St. Charles County, St. Louis County and St. Louis City.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kttn.com

Osteopathic physician pleads guilty to illegally prescribing drug in Missouri

An osteopathic physician from Collinsville, Illinois pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Tuesday and admitted illegally prescribing an anti-anxiety drug. Matthew Steven Miller, 43, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of making a false statement concerning a health care matter.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Rain causes massive street collapse in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS —  Rain caused part of a street to cave in, which created a massive hole that exposed an old sewer line in the middle of a residential neighborhood in north St. Louis. Crews barricaded the 10-foot-wide, 40-foot-deep hole near the intersection of Blair Avenue and Ferry Street. FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Confusion after St. Louis leaders put ban on electric scooters Downtown

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In a press conference Monday morning, St. Louis City officials announced they banned the use of electric scooters like Bird and Lime downtown and in downtown west. However, there’s conflicting information as some scooter companies said otherwise and people were seen riding e-scooters Monday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy