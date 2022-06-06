St. Louis enters high category for COVID-19 transmission, recommends masks

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — St. Louis City and County are asking residents to mask up again, after newly-released data puts the region in the high category for COVID-19 transmission.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Public Health Department, both cases and hospitalizations have increased recently. In a period of seven days, the cases in the city and county surpassed the CDC's threshold of 200 cases and 10 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents.

St. Louis City Director of Health Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis recommended that St. Louisans mask indoors in public or in any crowded space where social distancing isn't possible. She added that the recommendation is "strictly data-driven."