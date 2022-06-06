ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Strawberry tea possibly linked to Hepatitis A outbreak recalled

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXygR_0g2AXBto00

RICHMOND, Calif. ( WXIN ) — An organic tea has been recalled over its possible connection to strawberries potentially contaminated with Hepatitis A.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the company Urban Remedy is voluntarily recalling Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose.

According to Urban Remedy, it contracts with Youngstown Grape Distributors Inc. to co-manufacture the organic tea. Youngstown may have used the FreshKampo organic strawberries that are believed to be the source of the Hepatitis A outbreak that’s under investigation by the FDA, according to Thrillist .

“Currently, the potentially affected FreshKampo and HEB products are past shelf life. People who purchased FreshKampo and HEB fresh organic strawberries between March 5, 2022, and April 25, 2022, and then froze those strawberries for later consumption should not eat them,” the FDA said in late May.

What we know about the Jif peanut butter salmonella outbreak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGNpy_0g2AXBto00

The organic tea was sold in 12 oz. bottles in stores in 23 states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming — between May 17 and May 29 of this year.

Urban Remedy says anyone who bought the product should not drink it. If you do consume the tea, the company recommends you “consult your health care provider or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate.”

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the tea to date.

Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that can cause liver disease, according to the FDA. In rare cases, it can progress to liver failure.

According to the FDA, illness usually occurs within 15 to 50 days after eating or drinking contaminated food or water. Symptoms of Hepatitis A infection include fever, headache, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, jaundice, dark urine or pale stool. In some instances, particularly in children under the age of six, Hepatitis A infection may be asymptomatic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fighting opioid overdoses in Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — The number of opioid overdoses in Illinois in up by over 2%, and one group is fighting to reverse that. The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network met with healthcare officials and first responders from across the state in Champaign on Wednesday. The event focused on how to fight addiction in rural […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Health
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Virginia State
State
Oregon State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
California, KY
State
Arizona State
City
Strawberry, CA
State
Maine State
Local
California Health
City
Old Washington, KY
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
State
Utah State
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Illinois law expands paid leave for failed pregnancies, death of a family member

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Act into law Thursday, which expands paid leave time for pregnancy loss, failed adoptions, unsuccessful reproductive procedures, or the loss of a family member. “Illinoisans should have time to mourn and heal after an unimaginable loss like a miscarriage or stillbirth,” said Pritzker. […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Hibiscus Tea#Food Drink#Wxin#Urban Remedy#Thrillist#Freshkampo#Heb
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Wisconsin governor calls to repeal abortion ban

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — Wisconsin’s governor wants to repeal the state’s 173-year-old law banning abortion. Democrat Tony Evers said that lawmakers need to do more to protect women’s rights, but the request is not expected to go far. Republicans control the Wisconsin State Legislature, and they do not have to take any action during the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Election 2022: IL-17 Congressional district part 2

ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As part of WMBD’S continued election coverage, hear from the final three candidates in the IL-17 Congressional Democratic Primary. After congresswoman Cher Bustos announced her retirement from the Illinois 17th congressional district, six democratic candidates have come forward to try and take her place. WMBD’s Matt Sheehan spoke with all six candidates […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy