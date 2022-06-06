ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Just In: What do guns have to do with the state budget?

By Michael McDermott, The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
Good afternoon and welcome to This Just In. I'm Mike McDermott, managing editor of The Providence Journal, and if you thought the Celtics were about to cruise to the NBA championship, you got a rude awakening in the second half of Game 2 last night.

We're closing in on the end of the 2022 legislative session at the General Assembly, and that usually means all eyes turn to the final drama of approving the budget. The state is set to end this fiscal year with a huge surplus, so you might think there would be less drama involved in the budget than in past years. But that might be wrong, and the reason is guns. Following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, Democratic lawmakers are rallying with new urgency behind gun-control bills that had seemed to be going nowhere this year. In today's Political Scene column, Katherine Gregg reports that there are enough co-sponsors of measures to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines to block the budget until those bills move, if the co-sponsors remain united.

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported no new coronavirus deaths and 837 additional cases of COVID-19 over the last three days. Actually, the total coronavirus death toll decreased by one, to 3,583 since the start of the pandemic, as one death was removed from the total count. There were 79 COVID-positive patients in Rhode Island hospitals at last count, down from 84 reported Friday, with five in intensive care. New, reported cases in Rhode Island are down 34% from a week ago and down 48% from two weeks ago.

A former priest in the Providence Catholic Diocese has been indicted on charges of raping a boy 40 years ago. Kevin Fesette had assignments in Hopkinton, Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick, Providence and Pawtucket before he was removed from the ministry in 2009.

The three Democrats running to succeed Jorge Elorza as mayor of Providence all say they would continue Elorza's "Great Streets Initiative," which has expanded the network of bike lanes on city streets, despite a lack of data on how many people are using the current lanes.

The founder of a Florida company that makes aircraft cabin interiors is about to go on trial on charges of bribing former Georgetown University tennis coach and Rhode Island sports legend Gordon "Gordie" Ernst to recruit his daughter.

The Providence Journal took home 45 awards – 17 first-place, 13 second-place, 10 third-place honors and five honorable mentions – on Friday night in the Rhode Island Press Association’s presentation of 131 awards to journalists throughout the state for writing, design and photography in 2021.

Finally, congratulations to the high-school sports champions that were crowned during a busy weekend of action, including:

-La Salle, boys outdoor track

-La Salle, girls outdoor track

-La Salle, Division I boys lacrosse

-Barrington, Division I girls lacrosse

-Mount St. Charles, Division II boys lacrosse

-Portsmouth, Division II girls lacrosse

-Pilgrim, Division III boys lacrosse

-Smithfield, Division IV boys lacrosse

-Shea/Tolman, Division III softball

-La Salle, Division I boys tennis

-Mount St. Charles, Division II boys tennis

-East Providence, Division III boys tennis

And wait, there's more! The baseball, softball and boys volleyball playoffs are continuing. Here's what today's action looks like.

Have a great night. And remember, if you enjoy This Just In, please encourage a friend to sign up.

