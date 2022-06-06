ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

FAQs: What’s a red flag law and why is it controversial?

By Evyn Moon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qTmvA_0g2AX3vF00

WASHINGTON, D.C. ( NewsNation ) — After a string of deadly mass shootings in Buffalo, New York; Laguna Woods, California; Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, there were bipartisan efforts on Capitol Hill last week to discuss possible legislation to help combat violent gun crimes.

Policy efforts by lawmakers have not been uncommon after mass shooting tragedies, but little movement has been made in Congress in years.

One of the most talked-about measures in the latest round of Congressional discussions is one that could garner widespread support, even though it is controversial: red flag laws.

What are red flag laws?

Red flag laws allow certain people to petition a court to have firearms taken from someone they consider to be a possible threat to themselves or others. In most cases, a family member or the police have to petition a judge to order the removal of the firearms for a set period. Currently, 19 states and Washington, D.C., have adopted such a law.

How does it work?

In a state with a red flag law, a community member must first file a petition in court, asking for firearms to be confiscated from a person of concern.

Once the petition is filed, a judge will decide to grant or deny the request to remove guns and ban new firearm purchases. That person can appeal the decision.

In some states, only household family members or law enforcement can file a petition, but in others, it’s open to school employees, health professionals, roommates or extended family.

The length of time firearms are taken from the individual also varies, but it typically lasts up to a year. Of the state data reviewed by NewsNation, about one-third of petitions are denied every year.

Do existing red flag laws work?

In the 19 states where these laws exist, tens of thousands of petitions have been filed.

Although it is impossible to quantify the shootings that were prevented by state intervention, 75% of mass shooters tell someone they’re going to do it beforehand, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

In Florida, judges have ordered guns out of the hands of people deemed a danger to themselves or others more than 8,000 times since the law was passed in 2018, according to data by the Florida State Courts Administrator.

In its first year, Colorado’s red flag law produced fewer than 125 extreme risk protection orders, with courts denying 46 of those petitions, according to Pew Research.

One Duke Law analysis of Connecticut’s red flag law, in place since 1999, found that it had helped in averting suicides and intimate partner homicides.

“We do know extreme risk protection orders are being used in cases of mass shooting threats as well,” says April Zeoli, a criminal justice professor at Michigan State University.

What is Congress considering?

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., say they are making progress as they work out details of revised red flag legislation that they co-sponsored in 2019. Their updated proposal would establish federal grants for states to create or bolster red flag laws, but wouldn’t make it mandatory under federal law.

“There are more Republicans engaged in these conversations than ever before,” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Thursday. “We’re talking about a bill that will make a difference. It’ll save lives, but it’s not everything I want. Not even close.”

While Democrats push for improving background check systems, raising the purchasing age from 18 to 21, or banning military-grade assault weapons altogether, red flag legislation has garnered the most bipartisan support.

What is the controversy?

“(The Uvalde shooting) is not an excuse to infringe on Second Amendment rights on law-abiding citizens,” Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said this week.

Red flag laws can be controversial for a few reasons. Judges can take away the right to a firearm from an individual, regardless of the person’s criminal record or mental health history, with no notice to the affected person. Some believe them to also unfairly discriminate against minority communities.

Under most of these red flag laws, there is no requirement that a person receives help if they are suffering from mental health issues — and although the person can appeal, this could take weeks after the initial order is imposed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

WJTV 12

Former Clarksdale Public Utilities cashier accused of embezzlement

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Special agents from the State Auditor’s Office arrested the former lead cashier for the Clarksdale Public Utilities. According to State Auditor Shad White, Shoral Bounds was indicted for embezzlement by a Coahoma County grand jury. A $182,771.97 demand letter was presented to her upon arrest. Bounds is accused of embezzling […]
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson police identify suspect after woman shot, killed in bed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are searching for a 29-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a woman. Police are looking for Zverian Brent in connection to the death of Terrencia Jackson, 26. The shooting happened on Fleetwood Drive on Tuesday, June 7. Investigators said Jackson was shot and killed while lying […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Teen arrested, 1 wanted for fatal shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a teen in connection to a deadly shooting at the Bullard Street Fuel Time. Police said Shydarius Williams,17, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of Marcus Moore, 37. The shooting happened on Saturday, June 4. Investigators said they are looking for Lashundra Bass, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Traffic stop ends with arrest of local man and seizure of crack cocaine

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers conducted a traffic stop on Sunday, June 5, after noticing what they believed was a fake temporary license plate on a vehicle. The traffic stop took place a little before 12:30 p.m. on Addison St. The officers identified the driver as Kirk Alexcee, 53, of Baton Rouge. The affidavit […]
WJTV 12

2 Jones County mothers arrested after babies test positive for meth

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Two Jones County mothers have been charged with child abuse following the births of their babies. Deputies said the babies tested positive for methamphetamine. Investigators said Kelly Baldridge, 24, of Ellisville, was arrested and charged with one count of child abuse involving her newborn. Summer Myrick, 24, of Laurel, was […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford woman charged with first degree murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – A 29-year-old Oxford woman was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting. Police said the shooting happened on Wednesday, June 8 just after midnight on South Lamar Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and the suspect. The victim died at the scene. The suspect, Alexandria Griste, […]
WJTV 12

Jackson police investigate homicide on Revere Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man’s body was found inside a burnt vehicle. Officer Sam Brown said the vehicle was found in the 2600 block of Revere Street. According to Brown, the unidentified victim had a gunshot wound to the back. Investigators said two suspects were seen running from the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted for questioning in Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are working to find a man who’s wanted for questioning in a recent shooting. Marquis Jones, 24, of Lamar County, is wanted for questioning in connection to the Saturday, May 28, 2022, shooting at the Exxon gas station on U.S. 98.   If you have any information on his […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Prentiss man shot, robbed while helping stranded drivers

PRENTISS, Miss. (WHLT) – A Prentiss man was shot in the face and robbed on Monday, June 6, according to authorities. The Prentiss Headlight reported John Anderson, 82, was attacked on Garland Broom Road when he stopped to help what he thought were stranded drivers. Jefferson Davis County deputies said Anderson went home to get […]
PRENTISS, MS
