Tim Anderson explains why he still strongly believes in White Sox's chances

(670 The Score) The White Sox have struggled in the 2022 season, entering their off day Monday with a 25-27 record and in third place in the AL Central. They've dealt with inconsistencies from key players and injuries across their roster, including the current absence of star shortstop Tim Anderson due to a groin injury.

Despite being five games back of first place in the AL Central, Anderson and the White Sox still strongly believe in their chances this season.

“I know what my guys can do when everybody is healthy,” Anderson said Monday on the Laurence Holmes Show. “It’s a long season. If we can just keep our head above water, get to that finish line, hopefully hit another gear and just keep working, we got a shot.

“The ultimate goal is to get everyone healthy and go on from there. We’ll see where it takes us.”

Anderson suffered a right groin strain during a game on May 29 against the Cubs as he ranged for a groundball at shortstop. The injury is improving and he indicated Monday he’s eager to return.

The White Sox are currently playing without right-hander Lance Lynn (knee) and outfielder Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) as they each work through rehab stints in Triple-A Charlotte.

The White Sox open a three-game series against the Dodgers on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

