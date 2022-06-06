ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many yards will Kenny Pickett throw for as a rookie?

By Curt Popejoy
 3 days ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers could find themselves in an interesting predicament this season at the quarterback position. After signing former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky in free agency, the Steelers then turned around and drafted former Pitt star Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Now the coaches have to figure out the distribution of labor between the two. Head coach Mike Tomlin has already said Pickett will have a fair shot to win the starting job but the smart money is on Trubisky starting the season under center and then a gradual transition happening as the Pickett era begins.

Cast your vote and give us your prediction for how many yards Pickett will throw for in his rookie season. Pickett’s potential is limitless if his move to the NFL is handled right but pushing him too hard too soon might be a disaster.

