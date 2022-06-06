ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Krispy Kreme’s Newest Collection Will Get You Ready for Summer in a Berry Tasty Way

By Nathan Hutsenpiller
The Kitchn
The Kitchn
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicking out the right doughnut always seems to take a little longer than expected in my experience. Once I really get into scanning the selection, I find myself beginning to justify getting a half dozen versus just the one that I was originally seeking out. It seems like every year that...

www.thekitchn.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Celebrate National Doughnut Day with a free Krispy Kreme doughnut

It’s National Doughnut Day this Friday, June 3rd, one of the tastiest days on the calendar. And Krispy Kreme obviously isn’t letting the big day go by without doing something special for it. On Friday, the famed doughnut company will be giving away 100,000 free original glazed doughnuts....
RESTAURANTS
CNET

National Donut Day 2022: Get Free Donuts From Dunkin', Krispy Kreme and Other Spots

Friday is National Donut Day, when bakeries nationwide are offering free donuts and other discounts and deals. The origins of the donut -- or doughnut, if you prefer -- are steeped in mystery. Bakers have been serving fried dough for millennia, but in the mid-1800s, sailor Hanson Gregory swore his mother, Elizabeth, came up with the idea of a round pastry with a hole in the center, where the dough might not cook through. She filled the space with hazelnuts, according to Smithsonian magazine, and called the delectable treat a "doughnut."
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Sugar#Powdered Sugar#Photography#Doughnut#Food Drink#Patch#Mixed Berry Glazed#The Mixed Berry Cobbler
Food & Wine

Krispy Kreme Is Giving Away Free Doughnuts Every Day, All Summer Long

Today is National Doughnut Day, and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is giving everyone a free doughnut. But if you miss your freebie, don't worry: the doughnut chain is also giving everyone ample opportunities to score free doughnuts every day, all summer long. In celebration of June 3's National Doughnut Day,...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free Donuts Today for National Donut Day

National Donut Day is back on Friday, June 3. It lands in early June every year to bring truckloads of discounted and, sometimes, free donuts to your mouth. Before National Donut Day was a holiday that featured free donuts from Krispy Kreme, Dunkin', Tim Hortons, and the like, it had a reason for existing. It was created back in 1938 as a way to honor World War I's Donut Lassies, a group of women who volunteered with the Salvation Army to boost soldier morale.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CNET

National Donut Day: How to Score Free Donuts and Other Sweet Deals

Friday, June 3, is National Donut Day, when bakeries across the nation tempt customers with free or discounted pastries. The origins of the donut are steeped in mystery -- heck, we can't even agree on how it's spelled. Bakers have been serving fried dough for millennia, but in the mid-1800s, sailor Hanson Gregory swore his mother, Elizabeth, came up with the idea of a round donut with an empty center, where the dough might not cook through.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

This $8 Bakery Find Is the Best Thing You Can Buy at Costco This Month

As Kitchn’s Costco correspondent, I search the shelves to find the very best item you can buy each month. This month, in anticipation of lazy summer days ahead, I’ve been on the hunt for foods that I can serve multiple ways, at various times of the day. While there are a lot of Costco finds that fill this criteria (and my cart!), I will double back to the bakery to make sure that I do not forget to snag these butter pound cakes.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Why Fried Chicken Might Taste Different From The Deli

There are certain foods we leave to the professionals instead of making at home, and fried chicken definitely falls into this category for many people. Even when seasoned chefs attempt to make it on competition shows like "Top Chef," viewers and the judges on the show are on pins and needles, waiting for disaster to strike. While the chef is making the fried chicken, they list the dozens of things that could go wrong, and in order to achieve crispy, golden brown perfection, all the stars have to align. If these confident chefs are wary of it, then that leaves home cooks especially intimidated by a seemingly simple dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Hardee's And Carl's, Jr. Restaurants Are About To Majorly Change

Though the parent company of Hardee's and Carl's, Jr. recently announced some big changes for the fast food restaurants, fans of the Original Angus Burger shouldn't have anything to worry about. As far as we know, this time the latest modifications aren't focused on switching up the recipes for any of the chain's sandwiches or sides. However, the menus themselves might actually look a bit different in the future.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Summer-Ready New Soft Drink You Can Only Get At Taco Bell

To get through hot summer days, you might need a delicious and ice-cold beverage to sip on. Restaurants and chains are creating new drinks for the warmer weather. For example, Applebee's has two new margaritas on their cocktail menu (via Business Wire) and this season, the Dirty Shirley became a must-have. If you're looking for a non-alcoholic drink, there are always summer classics like lemonade, and you can jazz it up by making a watermelon lemonade recipe.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Frozen Greek Yogurt Bar Yasso Makes — These Are the 2 I’ll Definitely Be Buying Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. This article is dedicated to my ever-patient boyfriend who didn’t bat an eye when I told him I had rush-ordered 11 boxes of frozen yogurt bars, and needed him to clear out space in the freezer ASAP. You see, I’d been hearing a lot about Yasso on social media lately, in particular their frozen Greek-style yogurt pops. I was positive they’d be delicious (hello, it’s fro-yo!), but there was no way of knowing which flavor was worth buying on repeat. Staring at my online shopping cart, I was hit with indecision: What if I left sea salt caramel off the order and that was the best one? The only thing to do was order them all and do a taste-test.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds Two New Menu Items for Summer

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report square-shaped burgers have been familiar to the fast-food chain's diners for well over 50 years. Along with Wendy's iconic burgers, the Frosty is what even those who don't eat fast food frequently know about and commonly associate with the hamburger chain. The cold...
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

This Sold Out KitchenAid Mixer Is Finally Back in Stock — and on Major Sale

Kitchn received compensation for this post, which was written and edited independently by our editorial team. Ask any Kitchn editor, and we’ll tell you that our stand mixers are one of the most used (and loved!) items in our kitchens, but there’s one particular brand that stands out above the rest. Whether we’re baking up a storm, trying our hand at some homemade pasta, or whipping up a morning juice, KitchenAid’s versatile mixer helps us do it all with ease. And it’s not just because their iconic mixer comes in a variety of models in dreamy colors and with a number of handy attachments to boot. It’s also because their mixers stand the test of time, and after years of use, operate with the same power and versatility as they did on day one. Translation: this is one countertop appliance that works just as magnificently as it looks.
ELECTRONICS
The Kitchn

The Kitchn

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy