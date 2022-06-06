ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk River Star News

Budgeting underway in Sherburne County

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I7qV5_0g2ATJX600

Contributing Writer

The Sherburne County Board of Commissioners is starting its budget preparations after reviewing the 2023 budget schedule at a meeting on May 3.

County Administrator Bruce Messelt said overall, the schedule follows the normal annual process with the exception of moving up department draft strategic priority review to June 21, whereas this was done in July last year.

On July 22, snapshots will be due from all departments. Budget workshops will be held Aug. 2-3. Preliminary 2023 regional bail budget and levy and preliminary 2023 budget and levy will be voted on Sept. 6 and 20, respectively. A public hearing will be held Dec. 1 and then Dec. 20 the board will adopt the 2023 budget and levy.

“You’re going to notice a little more, perhaps some darker clouds on the horizon than in previous years, just with what’s happening internally and externally,” Messelt said.

According to the presentation shown to the board at the May 3 meeting, the 10-year average for a levy increase over the previous year has been less than 3%. In recent years, however, Messelt said it was more like 4% or 5%.

Residents have been concerned that the increase in home valuations and sale prices will be reflected in property taxes come 2023. The average sale price in Sherburne County was $344,000 in 2021, compared to $293,600 in 2020 and $271,700 in 2019.

While valuation doesn’t necessarily equate to taxation, Messelt said, the county is facing some other budgeting factors. These include, according to the presentation:

•Nine positions fully funded and four partially funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. Those positions will have to be evaluated when ARPA funding ends.

•Phase down and out of levy support from enterprise funds (personnel and capital).

•No appreciable increase in CPA anticipated.

•No significant increase or decrease in unfunded and underfunded mandates.

•Rising costs of labor and benefits.

•Rising inflation, especially for energy, goods and services.

•Risk of recession.

•ARPA funding authority expires in 2024.

•Sherco transition hitting the levy in pay 2025.

“It’s not as rosy as it has been in the past,” Messelt said. “The words ‘constraint’ and ‘discipline’ are what I would suggest this year.”

Messelt said staff is hoping the increase would be in the single digits, at least for the preliminary discussions but the “days of 3% might be behind us, just because of what we’ve done with our labor agreements.”

“These are challenges that come from a growing county and the services that come of that, (services) that need to be provided,” Board Chair Barbara Burandt said. “This is like the perfect storm.”

Messelt said the county will try to control the increase as it does every year.

“We’ve always tried to come up with a reasonable number,” he said.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Officials call off Ramsey County Fair

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — The Ramsey County Fair is officially off. An official with Ramsey County said they received a statement from Ramsey County Fair Board President Ron Suiter on Tuesday announcing the cancellation. "The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

2022 Ramsey County Fair Canceled

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — There will be no Ramsey County Fair this summer. It was slated to happen next month in Maplewood, but organizers announced Tuesday it’s been called off. “The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” Fair Board President Ron Suiter wrote in a letter to the county. Suiter said the board “will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis To Raise Minimum Wage Starting July 1

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Minneapolis workers will have extra cash in their pockets beginning July 1 as the minimum wage increases. The minimum wage will be $13.50 for small businesses with 100 or fewer employees and $15 for large businesses with more than 100 employees. Small businesses will face another increase on July 1, 2023, to $14.50, and again on July 1, 2024, to be equal to the minimum wage for large businesses. Increases to the $15 minimum wage for large businesses will be made annually to account for inflation. Tips and gratuities do not count toward the payment of minimum wage. Workers are encouraged to report minimum wage violations and wage theft online to the city’s Department of Civil Rights. The city says the ordinance supports its goals of promoting economic inclusion and reducing economic and racial disparities. For more information about the minimum wage ordinance, click here.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
pipestonestar.com

Caring Hands Dental Clinic ready for business

After years of effort, and even a ground breaking at a different location, the Caring Hands Dental Clinic at 301 11th St. NE in Pipestone has begun taking appointments and will begin seeing patients on June 6. “It will be good,” said Caring Hands CEO Al Olsen. “We got a...
PIPESTONE, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Budgeting#Taxation#Politics Local#County
KEYC

Minnesota AG Keith Ellison holding press conference in Mankato today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison stops in Mankato today with a request for state lawmakers. Ellison is asking the Legislature for $1.8 million in funding for seven more full-time prosecutors and two legal assistants to provide county attorneys with increased criminal prosecution. According to Ellison’s office,...
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Wright County man charged with swindling 35 homeowners of $849k

ALBERTVILLE, Minn. — A 53-year-old Albertville man is charged in connection with swindling Minnesota home owners out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Richard Patrick Wooton is charged with a felony offense of swindling 42 victims, and one of the property’s had a value of more than $35,000, according to a criminal complaint released June 2.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
willmarradio.com

Stearns County resident dies from COVID-related illness

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health has released the COVID-19 figures for the past weekend. Over the 3-day period from 4 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday there were 4058 additional cases and reinfections, which is an average of 1352 cases per day. Locally there were 73 cases in Stearns County, 19 in Kandiyohi, 14 in Meeker, 3 in Swift, 2 in both Pope and Chippewa, and a single case reported over the period in Renville County. There were 8 COVID-related deaths reported, including a person in their late 80s from Stearns County.
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Chaotic scenes, vandalism at seniors' final day celebration at Southwest High in Minneapolis

There were chaotic scenes at Southwest High School in Minneapolis as students damaged restrooms and threw trash around the school to mark seniors' final day. The scenes unfolded last Thursday at the school in the Fulton neighborhood, with Minneapolis Public Schools saying it happened during the final celebration for seniors, but involved "students of all grade levels."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Residents evacuated as apartments burn in Somerset

An apartment fire early Monday morning, June 6, at the Countryside Apartments located at 509 Germain St. in Somerset, severely damaged the office and two apartments causing the evacuation of all of the residents. Early indications are that the 24-unit complex was home to mostly senior residents occupying single units....
SOMERSET, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
WJON

Lawnmower Stolen in Stearns County; More Stolen Vehicles

The Stearns County Sheriff's department is reporting a 2022 Kubota zero turn lawnmower was purchased with a stolen credit card. The business wasn't aware that the credit card was stolen until after the mower was purchased. The suspect who took the mower is a black male with dreadlocks wearing a face mask with a black baseball cap and a bright green shirt. The suspect has a strong southern accent and was driving a half ton Ford truck and pulling a gray enclosed trailer.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Investigation Underway After Shots Fired on Interstate 94

(KNSI) — The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man’s vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 94. Police were called to the Perkins in Monticello just before 4:00 Wednesday afternoon and spoke with the man who said he was driving west on I-94 when another vehicle pulled up next to them, and the driver fired several rounds. Evidence recovered at the scene confirmed the car had been shot multiple times.
MONTICELLO, MN
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
74
Followers
84
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872. Published Saturdays by APG of East Central Minnesota. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.erstarnews.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy