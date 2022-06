For patients seeking access to mental health care and counseling, the burden of getting the cost covered can prove daunting. According to the American Psychological Association, 30% of psychologists do not accept insurance, requiring the patient to petition their insurance provider to pay them back all or at least a portion of what they paid out of pocket for care. As many independent practitioners do not hire office staff, many forgo dealing with insurance claims altogether.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO