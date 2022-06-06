Egg-size hail, isolated tornado risks of severe weather to hit Colorado in 3 waves on Monday

This image shows lime-size hail, which is roughly 2 inches in diameter. Photo Credit: dszc (iStock).

Three waves of dangerous weather are set to hit Colorado on Monday afternoon, bringing risks of isolated tornados, strong winds, and large hail to some parts of the state.

According to the National Weather Service, a first wave of storms will hit between 1 and 3 PM, developing over the Palmer Divide (El Paso County area) and the Raton Mesa (southeast Colorado). In the Palmer Divide area, the main risk associated with the storm will be hail up to 2 inches in diameter – the size of an egg. Meanwhile, winds up to 60 miles per hour will be the main risk in the Raton Mesa area. Confidence for the development of these storms is medium to high, meaning they are likely to happen.

The second round of severe weather is expected between 3 and 8 PM, to hit a large portion of southeastern Colorado. Strong winds are expected at this time.

The third wave of weather will likely strike from 8 PM to the early morning hours, along the I-25 corridor from El Paso County to the southern border and in the east. This brings an increased chance of large hail and strong winds to major population centers of Colorado Springs and Pueblo, as well as the chance of an isolated tornado in the southeast.

While these waves of the most severe weather may miss the Denver metro area, thunderstorms and showers are possible across much of the state, including the Mile High City, through the rest of the day and into the night.

