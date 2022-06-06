Utica Area Summer Baseball Leagues 2022 Roundup

Scores from Sunday, June 5

Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

Utica Blue Sox 16, Mohawk Valley Diamond Dogs 12

U (3-0): Trailed 4-0 into the fifth inning. Tied the game but then trailed again 7-4 going into the ninth, but scored three runs. Put up nine runs in the tenth; Troy Hamilton 3-6, 1 run, 2 RBI; Lukas Schramm 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Easton Brenner 2-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.

MV (1-2): Lead twice, first at 4-0 and then 7-4. Scored five runs in the bottom of the tenth; Alfredo Delgado 4-5, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Demetrius Johnson 3-6, 1 run, 3 RBI; Noah Lucier 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, one walk

American Legion Baseball

No Games Sunday

