ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Utica Area Summer Baseball Leagues 2022 Roundup

By Noah Ram, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247CmE_0g2ASHnr00

Scores from Sunday, June 5

Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League

Utica Blue Sox 16, Mohawk Valley Diamond Dogs 12

U (3-0): Trailed 4-0 into the fifth inning. Tied the game but then trailed again 7-4 going into the ninth, but scored three runs. Put up nine runs in the tenth; Troy Hamilton 3-6, 1 run, 2 RBI; Lukas Schramm 2-5, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Easton Brenner 2-5, 3 runs, 3 RBIs.

MV (1-2): Lead twice, first at 4-0 and then 7-4. Scored five runs in the bottom of the tenth; Alfredo Delgado 4-5, 1 run, 2 RBI, 1 BB; Demetrius Johnson 3-6, 1 run, 3 RBI; Noah Lucier 3-5, 3 runs, 2 RBIs, one walk

American Legion Baseball

No Games Sunday

Email: District 5 Legion coaches or team representatives in the Utica area are asked to report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@uticaod.com. Please submit with team season records.

Noah Ram is a sports reporter for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Noah Ram at nram@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

State semifinals roundup: Bees swarm, Warriors win, Wildcats corralled

Three Section III lacrosse squads went to Cortland with one goal in mind: survive and advance. Baldwinsville started the day with Fairport. After getting off to a slow start in the first quarter, the Bees erupted in the second, shutting out the Raiders and taking a 7-3 lead into the half. That edge was more than enough, as they cruised to the 13-5 win.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
WKTV

Meet the Go the Distance team 2022: Kimberly Sudakow

Bio: I am 42 years old and I am employed with the Oneida County government. At the time I applied, I had recently and unexpectedly lost my brother. It’ll be a year in August since he has passed and I think about him everyday. Growing up in Oneida County,...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Sports
City
Utica, NY
City
Hamilton, NY
onbar.org

20th Annual Daniel F. Mathews, Jr. Memorial Golf Outing

DATE: Thursday, August 25, 2022 | TIME: 11:30 a.m. Registration & Lunch, 12:45 p.m. 18-Hole Tourney, 5:30 p.m. Dinner & Awards | WHERE: Pompey Golf Club, 7200 Hamilton Road, Pompey, NY 13138 | COST: $125 to $500 (that’s the foursome rate!) 18-Holes, Cart & Steak Bake Dinner; $100 Newly Admitted Attorney (<5 years), $50 Steak Bake Dinner only.
POMPEY, NY
ithaca.com

Hundreds gather to say goodbye to a legend

ITHACA, NY -- The occasion was a sad one for sure, but what a family reunion it was... The Cornell lacrosse family — consisting of hundreds of friends, fans and former players — converged to say farewell to its patriarch, Richie Moran, the Hall of Fame coach who passed away in April at the age of 85. Hundreds of people — friends, colleagues, former players and family members — made the journey, and while I will acknowledge some of them in the column, I apologize to the dozens I have omitted.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Legion Baseball#Collegiate Baseball#Utica Blue Sox#The Observer Dispatch
WNYT

Area basketball referee attacked

HALFMOON - It was Sunday afternoon in southern Saratoga County. At the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon, teams from around the region had gathered for a youth basketball tournament, but at some point, for some unknown reason, the competitiveness of youth sports turned into an ugly episode of courtside chaos and violence when a referee was ambushed and attacked by an out-of-control player.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
herkimer.edu

Local students graduate from Herkimer College Police Academy

Herkimer College graduated its fourth class from the Phase I Pre-Employment Police Basic Training course at a ceremony held on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The course is offered in partnership with the Little Falls Police Department. Members of the 2022 graduating class are William Bateholts, of St. Johnsville; Darya Don,...
HERKIMER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
informnny.com

Fawn found in Boonville High School courtyard

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Students at Adirondack High School in Boonville assisted a Department of Environmental Conservation Officer after a fawn was found on the school’s premises. According to DEC, Environmental Conservation Officer Noyes responded to a call of an abandoned fawn in a courtyard area of...
BOONVILLE, NY
orangefizz.net

Dino Babers Named Top 10 ACC Coach

Earlier this week, 247 sports released a ranking of the top ten coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Syracuse head coach Dino Babers just found his way onto this list. Here’s what it looks like:. 1. Dabo Swinney, Clemson. 2. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest. 3. Mario Cristobal, Miami. 4....
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Back At It: Popular CNY Dining Spot To Re-Open This Fall

A well-known spot for fine dining over the years is slated to re-open this fall in Herkimer County. Tucker Rosemyer, who previously operated Purple Cow at that very same location, says he is preparing to re-open the now vacant restaurant on West Main Street in Frankfort. The new name will...
UTICA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Snapshot: Orthopedic Spine Surgeon joins MVHS Orthopedic Group

Aymen Rashid, MD, has joined the Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Orthopedic Group as an orthopedic spine surgeon. Dr. Rashid received his medical degree from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland. His Spine Fellowship was completed at the Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas, and his Orthopedic Residency was completed at SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, New York. Prior to joining MVHS, Dr. Rashid was an orthopedic spine surgeon at Slocum Dickson Medical Group, PLLC. He has more than 8 years of experience as a physician. Dr. Rashid is accepting new patients of all ages. He is part of the MVHS Orthopedic Group located at 1903 Sunset Ave, Utica, New York. He can be reached at 315-624-8150.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lite 98.7

Mohawk Valley Health System Launches New Brand And Logo

Mohawk Valley Health System is unveiling a new brand and logo that focuses on the next generation of healthcare in the region. The new brand was developed based on input from MVHS employees, medical staff, the Board of Directors and the community. President and CEO Diane Stromstad says the new...
MOHAWK, NY
informnny.com

Missing Oswego County man found in good health

SALINA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police have located a man deemed missing earlier this week. According to State Police, 28-year-old Daniel Wahl was found in good health on Thursday, June 9. Wahl was previously listed as missing on Wednesday, June 8 after being last seen on June...
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
922
Post
221K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy