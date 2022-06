Members of an extremist cult kidnapped children from the Hudson Valley and smuggled them into Mexico. On Thursday, Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Michael J. Driscoll, Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced that Mordechay Malka, 27, and Matitayu Malk, 30, were found guilty on kidnapping offenses.

