HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Rain gear will be your best friend not only today, but most of this week. Keep it with you. Most of you will wake up with some active rain or rain that has recently moved through your area. Showers and storms are possible for all this morning and will gradually become more scattered the deeper into the day we get. Highs will struggle to get to the 80-degree mark. I do think we’ll see some sunshine sneak through the clouds this afternoon. Some of those storms could be on the stronger side. We are under a level 1 out of 5 risk for today for severe weather. Make sure you have a way to get alerts if they are issued.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO