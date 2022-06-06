ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gun: Maverick's Box Office Numbers Mark Another Tom Cruise Record No One's Really Even Talking About Yet

By Carly Levy
 3 days ago

Top Gun: Maverick has been breaking records left and right ever since it opened on May 27th . It became the best opening weekend preview in the history of Paramount as people couldn’t wait to see the return of Tom Cruise flying into the skies again. While we know that Top Gun: Maverick has been the biggest box office hit of Tom Cruise’s, what other box office record has been broken for the Mission: Impossible actor? Top Gun: Maverick ’s box office numbers reveal another record Tom Cruise has broken that hasn’t been talked about…until now.

Tom Cruise had the best opening weekend ever as Top Gun: Maverick made $124 million in the course of a weekend. By the end of the weekend, it broke another record for being the biggest opener for a Memorial Day weekend flick at $156 million which surpassed Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End ’s $153 million. Here’s something you may not know- according to ScreenCrush , Top Gun: Maverick marks another number one movie at the box office for Tom Cruise in five consecutive decades ranging back to the 1980s.

In the 1980s, Tom Cruise had five box office hits with Top Gun being number one on its opening weekend of $8.2 million. In the 1990s, he had seven box office winners with Mission: Impossible breaking a record for a film opening on a Wednesday at $11.8 million. In the 2000s, Cruise had another seven box office hits with War of the Worlds being the 38th biggest opening week with $98 million and was considered Tom Cruise’s biggest box office hit at the time. In the 2010s, Tom Cruise had four number one box office hits with Mission: Impossible- Fallout debuting at $61.2 million which was the best of the franchise and the second-highest box office of Tom Cruise’s career. With Top Gun: Maverick being Tom Cruise’s highest-grossing movie domestically , we can still say that Tom Cruise is still dominating the box office after all of these years.

Tom Cruise ranks among the highest-grossing actors of all time . Despite the controversy that has surrounded him regarding Scientology and other aspects of his personal life , he’s still capable of conquering the box office. Considering the courage he has in performing his own stunts and the level of enthusiasm he brings to every role, it’s no wonder that audiences are still lining up to see him.

With the box office success that Tom Cruise has had for the past five decades, it’ll be interesting to see if his final two Mission: Impossible films will reach close to the same level of success as Top Gun: Maverick has made. With the future releases of Mission: Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One and Two coming to theaters in 2023 and 2024, we shall see what box office numbers these two films will achieve and if they will climb to historic heights. You can currently watch the 2022 movie release of Top Gun: Maverick in theaters now.

Comments / 61

Heith Gates
3d ago

As a kid it was cool. Now as a Navy Veteran and a bit older with a bunch more Navy knowledge and experience. It's to Hollywood fake. I won't be paying for Tom's scientology membership. Carry on 😆

Reply(22)
22
Zero Hour
2d ago

I'll wait until it comes to HBO. Speaking of HBO, they wokeness is to the point that you simply can't ignore it any longer. To bad I signed up for a year.

Reply
3
Mark Bollendorf
3d ago

I seen the 1st Top Gun as it came out. This one is just as good. Loved it.

Reply(1)
15
