The Kansas City Star

Man jumps off cliff into Lake of the Ozarks and doesn't resurface, MO officials say

By Mike Stunson
 3 days ago

An Illinois man drowned on Sunday, June 5, after he jumped off a cliff into the Lake of the Ozarks , Missouri officials say.

Matthew Greenfield, 30, did not immediately resurface after he jumped into the lake in Camden County around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

His body was later found, and Camden County medical examiner Steve Dougan pronounced him dead just after 7 p.m, officials said. The Osage Beach Fire Department assisted in the incident.

The drowning happened at the 5.1 mile mark of Grand Glaize Arm within the lake. The area is the least developed portion of the Lake of the Ozarks and includes the “infamous party cove.”

The death of the Chicago man is the first drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks this year, according to state highway patrol data.

The state highway patrol has reported nine drownings so far this year in Missouri.

Jackie Johnson
3d ago

that's what happens when city folk think they know the country...Rest In Peace and condolences to the family

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country.

