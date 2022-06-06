Man jumps off cliff into Lake of the Ozarks and doesn’t resurface, MO officials say

An Illinois man drowned on Sunday, June 5, after he jumped off a cliff into the Lake of the Ozarks , Missouri officials say.

Matthew Greenfield, 30, did not immediately resurface after he jumped into the lake in Camden County around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

His body was later found, and Camden County medical examiner Steve Dougan pronounced him dead just after 7 p.m, officials said. The Osage Beach Fire Department assisted in the incident.

The drowning happened at the 5.1 mile mark of Grand Glaize Arm within the lake. The area is the least developed portion of the Lake of the Ozarks and includes the “infamous party cove.”

The death of the Chicago man is the first drowning in the Lake of the Ozarks this year, according to state highway patrol data.

The state highway patrol has reported nine drownings so far this year in Missouri.

Father of four found dead after vanishing during swim in Missouri lake

20-year-old woman drowns in Missouri River after her boat sinks, Iowa officials say

Rescuers used app to find 2 lost in Lake of the Ozarks park, officials say. Here’s how