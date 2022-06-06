The Biggest New Features Coming To iOS 16

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple is expected to announce new software for its iPhones, iPads and Mac computers at its annual WWDC developers event starting Monday. Why it matters. The new software offers a chance for Apple...
As we get nearer to WWDC, rumors are starting to appear with one of Apple's upcoming updates, with iOS 16 looking to get a few significant new features, including improvements to your iPhone's lock screen. According to Mark Gurman's 'Power On' newsletter (opens in new tab) (paywalled), there's going to...
IOS 15.6 update fixes the annoying Apple Music bug on iPhones, which places the app in the dock when users reinstall it. It turns out that Apple was not actually forcing its Music app on its users by automatically placing it along with your favorite apps below your home screen. Instead, it was another software bug that kept users wondering and speculating.
Now Android and Windows users can get a taste of the Apple. Until recently, if you wanted to use FaceTime, you needed to have an Apple device. There was no way around it as FaceTime was a walled garden and nobody else could come in. But recently, perhaps in an attempt to steal away some users from Zoom and Google Meet, Apple has started to allow users of Android and Windows a little peek into FaceTime land. There’s no native FaceTime app for Android and Windows yet, and only an Apple user can start the call. But it’s a start.
If you are in the market for a new phone, you might be on the fence about whether to choose an iOS or Android device. Considering that you do almost everything with your smartphone these days, it’s vital to ensure that you’re picking the right one when upgrading. After all, you’ll likely use it every day for the next two years or more.
If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is about as frustrating as losing your car keys. Your password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. Like Face ID and Touch ID, your password is intended to keep your information safe, but entering it incorrectly a few times can get you locked out. This means you may have to contact Apple Support for help.
This article includes affiliate links, when you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to the home, Apple designs its products that represent three key aspects. They begin by being simple to use. They are convinced that technology in your home should serve you rather than the other way around. They also make their products so that they can function together better. So that your iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, and other Apple devices may work together to provide a consistent experience. They designed everything to be private and secure. In my opinion, It is really important to all of us. In the iOS 15 iPhone software update for 2021, they added a number of excellent features. Yes! Apple Home keys come to your Apple Wallet.
Apple's WWDC 2022 keynote livestream has wrapped up and we got our first look at all the upgrades coming to our iPhones, iPads, and MacBook devices. This includes the first look at iOS 16 and all the features coming to the new operating system. One of our favorites is the...
Android drives of the mobile devices sold worldwide, and this success can be attributed to the ease of customizability and a long list of primarily free features. But more importantly, the affordability of Android devices compared to those by Apple and other companies makes it favorable for a wide variety of users. However, there is one downside to this: Android devices don't age very well, and your trusty gadget can become ineffective in front of the burgeoning hardware requirements of the platform in only a few years, making it necessary to find a replacement.
If you still haven't heard of it, Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's premium service for Xbox and PC gamers which contains access to a rotating library of 100+ games for a single monthly fee. It's become a massive hit across the gaming landscape, racking up at least 25 million subscribers in only a few short years, according to Insider back in January. That's no small feat for a game subscription service, and it sounds like it's about to become much larger.
Apple today unveiled the newest version of its iPhone operating system, iOS 16. The update, scheduled to be released alongside this year's flagship iPhones in the fall, sees a slew of visual changes, productivity features, and refreshes to popular apps like Maps Messages and Photos. What's new on iOS 16?
You won't have to wait ages to try Apple's major software updates this year. Apple has confirmed that public betas of iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura and watchOS 9 will be available in July through the company's testing website. Developers already have access, but this is welcome news if you're eager to try new features on a personal device.
Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
MacOS Ventura has officially been detailed, and one of the biggest updates it brings is how the operating system handles tasks and windows, thanks to a new feature called Stage Manager. Once users activate it from Control Center, Stage Manager positions the active app window at the center of the screen, while the rest of the apps running in the background appear as a small preview to the left of the screen, neatly arranged in a vertical strip. For apps such as Chrome running across multiple windows, all of them are stacked atop one another.
Apple this week announced iOS 16, which brings new features such as a redesigned lock screen with widgets, expanded Focus Mode, iMessage improvements, passkeys, and more. In addition, iOS 16 comes with multiple new APIs, including one that enables walkie-talkie capabilities for third-party apps. The new API is called “Push...
