MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) – On Monday at approximately 3:32 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a property damage crash on I-15 southbound near Malad, in Oneida County. A 48-year-old female, from Inkom, was driving a 2018 Peterbilt pulling double trailers loaded with wheat. She was traveling southbound on I-15 approaching milepost 11. The rear trailer disconnected from the lead trailer, lost control and tipped over blocking both lanes. The lanes were blocked for three and a half hours. Traffic was able to get around the crash using the right shoulder.

ONEIDA COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO