Family Relationships

If You're A Single Dad, What Are Some Misconceptions You're Tired Of Dealing With?

By Raven Ishak
 4 days ago

As a single dad, you may have come across some people making assumptions about you, your children, or how you choose to parent them.

Ippei Naoi / Via Getty Images

And even though these falsehoods won't define you being a single father, it's still important to call out the myths. So since Father's Day is around the corner, we would love to know: as a single dad, what are some misconceptions you're tired of dealing with?

For instance, has someone assumed that you do the "bare minimum" for your children when, in fact, you're on the PTA and have been to every sporting event?

Ryanjlane / Via Getty Images

Or perhaps some people believe you are just the "fun dad" and don't provide any boundaries or rules for your kids to follow.

Or maybe some people believe that single dads don't "deserve" help when it comes to their kids.

Or maybe there's a misconception about how you will be as a partner to a future spouse or significant other.

The Good Brigade / Via Getty Images

Also, what is it about this particular misconception that makes you dislike it? And what do you wish people believed and realized instead?

If you're a single dad and this resonates with you, we would love to know the misconceptions you're tired of dealing with. If you prefer to be anonymous, you can fill out this Google form .

Some of the responses will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

Natee127 / Via Getty Images/iStockphoto

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

