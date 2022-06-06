ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes County, OH

REGION BRIEFS: Wayne, Holmes election day information

The Daily Record
Wayne readies for Aug. 2 election

Preparations are underway for the Tuesday, Aug. 2, election to choose party nominees for General Assembly and State Central Committee for the Nov. 8, general election.

The Wayne County Board of Elections certified the following candidates to appear on the Aug. 2 ballot:

DEMOCRATIC STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE - MAN

Joe Bachman (D)

K. William Bailey (D)

Grant Hutcheson (D)

Jason M. Stevens (D)

DEMOCRATIC STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE - WOMAN

Martha J. Campbell (D)

REPUBLICAN STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE - MAN

Charles E. Blake (R)

Doug Deeken (R)

Patrick Hennessey (R)

Ed Mulholland (R)

Douglas S. Wills (R)

REPUBLICAN STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE-WOMAN

Antonia J. Blake (R)

STATE SENATOR – 31st SENATE DISTRICT

Al Landis (R)

STATE REPRESENTATIVE – 77th HOUSE DISTRICT

Mark D. Gooch (D)

Scott Wiggam (R)

Registration deadline for the Aug. 2 Election is Tuesday, July 5. The Board of Elections office will be open that day until 9 p.m. The Early Vote Center will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 6. Visit the Board’s website at www.WayneCountyOH.gov for a Early Vote Center hours. The board offices are located in the Vanover Building at 200 Vanover St., Wooster (above the License Bureau and Title Office).

For more information regarding the election or to check voter registration, visit www.WayneCountyOH.gov.

Notice of Change in polling place

The Washington Township voting location in Holmes County has been changed to Nashville Church of Christ, 13457 State Route 39, located just east of Nashville Elementary School.

Upcoming elections are the Aug. 2 Primary and Nov. 8 General Election.

Voters may vote by absentee ballot at the Board of Elections office during the 28 days before the election or requesting an absentee ballot by mail by sending a letter to the Board of Elections, 75 E. Clinton St., Millersburg 44654, with the following information:

  • Name and home address.
  • Election date.
  • Date of birth.
  • One of the following:
  • Driver’s license or BMV issued state ID card number or
  • Last four digits of voter's Social Security number or
  • Copy of current and valid photo identification or
  • Copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document that shows your name and address.
  • If the election is a primary, a party ballot choice.
  • Mailing address to where the ballot should be mailed.
  • State the voter is a qualified elector.
  • Include signature (May not be signed by Power of Attorney.)

For more information on absent voting, visit VoteOhio.gov

