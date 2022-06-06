ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Ralph Friedgen Named To College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

By PressBox
pressboxonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas – University of Maryland football coaching legend Ralph Friedgen has been named to the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced June 6. Friedgen, who restored the Maryland football program to...

pressboxonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
pressboxonline.com

Maryland CB Jakorian Bennett Poised For Leadership Role Thanks To Trademark Perseverance

Maryland senior cornerback Jakorian Bennett has always fought to prove people wrong and reach the position he is in today. Bennett will soon begin his final season with the Terps, and he’s looking to build upon his success thus far. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Bennett had three interceptions last year and is expected to step into a leadership position for the Terps’ defense in 2022.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
pressboxonline.com

Guardians OF Richie Palacios: Time At Towson Showed Value Of Hard Work

Cleveland Guardians outfielder Richie Palacios had home-field advantage when his team visited Baltimore June 3-5. The former Towson star served as the Guardians’ designated hitter June 5. The weekend marked the first time Palacios played in the big leagues in his college town. Palacios was excited to play in...
TOWSON, MD
prrecordgazette.com

Colarossi takes over as Ravens coach

The Carleton Ravens have turned their women’s hockey program over to Stacey Colarossi. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. After acting as head coach for the Laurentian University Voyageurs from 2013-21, Colarossi served as an associate coach for the Chinese Olympic team at the 2022 Games.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Cropdusters Baseball is Bringing Family Fun to Olney; Opening Day is This Friday, June 10

Olney, meet baseball. Baseball, meet Olney. You all are going to be great friends. Cropdusters Baseball is bringing “Summer Collegiate Baseball With An Olney Vibe.” Expect silly, family friendly, and something for everyone that’s 2-102 years old. The MoCoShow’s very own “Mr. MoCo” Alex T will be throwing out the first pitch!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irving, TX
Sports
City
Atlanta, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
College Park, MD
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Irving, TX
College Sports
City
Irving, TX
State
Texas State
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
Irving, TX
Football
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
spartaindependent.com

Kittatinny grad honored by U.S. Naval Academy

Tyler Sweatt of Hampton Township, NJ, was recently awarded the Leadership Award from the Commandant of Midshipmen for The Superintendent at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. It is the only award given to a Plebe, also known as a new cadet to a military academy. As a plebe...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska temporarily suspends grain dealer license for Maryland company

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Public Service Commission issused an order temporarily suspending the grain dealer license of Mercaris Corporation. The PSC has released an order that temporarily that halts the license of the Maryland company, in addition to a scheduled show-cause hearing for Wednesday August, 3, 2022. The PSC...
NEBRASKA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Midshipman Dies While On Leave From Naval Academy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A midshipman died early Tuesday morning while on leave from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. In a news release, the Naval Academy stated that an investigation is underway into the cause of the unidentified midshipman’s death. Additional details, such as where the midshipman died, were not immediately known. The Brigade of Midshipmen and faculty have been notified of the death, the release said, and counseling services are being offered to the midshipman’s classmates and academy faculty and staff. The midshipman’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours out of respect for the family’s privacy, the academy said.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WHSV

Birthdays and Anniversaries 6/6/2022

Team Gleason gives man the chance to see his mom after nine years. HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A nonprofit working to improve the lives of people living with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, has given a man in the Winchester area the opportunity to plan the trip of a lifetime. ALS is a nervous system disease that weakens the muscles and impacts physical function. Right now, there is no known cause or cure. Marcus Cohan was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. That’s also the last time he saw his mom, but in just a few days they will be reunited again. A wish come true thanks to Team Gleason. Cohan said he started to realize something might be wrong back in 2013 when he had a weird feeling in his right leg. “When I would walk, you would actually, like freeze up like I didn’t know how to walk,” Cohan said. Tremors and severe cramping in his legs were also some signs that led him to go to the doctor. After several appointments with neurologists, Cohan got the diagnosis. “I remember the day like it was yesterday when he told me... I think it was shock. I couldn’t hear anything. It was weird, and I was extremely scared,” Cohan said. Since then, each day has been a new challenge, but he said having his best friend, Paula, by his side has made it easier. “She’s been a tremendous help. I thank God for her that I am fortunate because she is a professional caregiver, too,” Cohan said. Throughout the years, Cohan has received an outpouring of support from friends and organizations, like Team Gleason, which is giving him the chance to go anywhere in the world. “I said I want to go see my mom because my mom has just turned 93.. It’ll be great. I can get up out of the chair, but people would have to hold me up, but I promised my mom I would get up and give her a hug, and I’m looking forward to that,” Cohan said. And even though Cohan says he a little nervous since he hasn’t traveled much over the years, he’s excited to make new memories with the ones he loves the most. “Be happy. Be grateful for the day that you have right now. That’s what my advice would be to anybody. You’re still here. You can still do things. Do them,” Cohan said. Cohan and his friend and caretaker, Paula, will take an Amtrak train to Jacksonville, Florida. They’ll be staying in a hotel on Jacksonville beach, and they’ll get to spend about a week with family.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Ross
Person
Ralph Friedgen
Person
Shawne Merriman
WBOC

State Studying Potential Improvements to Rt. 90

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. – The Maryland State Highway is currently conducting a study to determine what needs to be done to improve traffic and safety along Rt. 90. In August 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced that the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration would evaluate improvements along the MD 90 corridor between US 50 and MD 528 in Worcester County.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#University Of Maryland#Acc
Wbaltv.com

Feeling lucky? BWI-Marshall to add daily, nonstop flights to Las Vegas

LINTHICUM, Md. — Baltimore travelers will soon be able to "Viva Las Vegas" with the addition of daily, nonstop flights between the two cities via Frontier Airlines. The Denver-based airline announced Tuesday it will launch the new service at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Aug. 9. The roundtrip flights will also serve Buffalo, New York, Hartford, Connecticut and Kansas City, Missouri.
BALTIMORE, MD
scottjosephorlando.com

2022 Best Pizza Foodster Award

Tornatore’s, the popular College Park restaurant and pizzeria, has been voted first place in our 2022 Best Pizza Foodster Award for Independent Restaurants. Bella Roma of Saint Cloud was second and Stone Fired Pizza, Edgewood, came in third. “Tornatore’s reminds me of New York,” wrote Ross Recchion after placing...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bay Journal

Lawsuit seeks to halt large development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore

The dispute over a proposed massive development on Maryland’s Eastern Shore is back in court. Eleven Talbot County residents and a nonprofit group formed by one of them have sued the Maryland Department of the Environment. They accuse the agency of violating state law by letting construction proceed at the Lakeside development in Trappe after the county planning commission withdrew its approval.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County suspends Assistant Police Chief Carmen Facciolo

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Carmen Facciolo, the Assistant Chief for the Montgomery County Police Department, has been suspended with pay, according to a county Spokesperson. Facciolo was Montgomery County's first civilian assistant police chief. He was appointed by County Executive Elrich in June 2021 and was formally confirmed by the council.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy