Last week, Chapel Hill and Carrboro got a new State House representative, as Allen Buansi was sworn in to take over for the retiring Verla Insko. Insko retired on May 31 after a 25-year career in the State House; Buansi was sworn in as her replacement on June 1. The Orange County Democratic Party chose to appoint Buansi by virtue of his victory in the State House primary race on May 17; he’ll serve out the rest of Insko’s term before his own term begins next year.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO