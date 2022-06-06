ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s up with four star Zoe Brooks and her commitment this week? What programs are in the mix?

By Kristian Dyer
 3 days ago

Four-star guard Zoe Brooks is announcing her college decision on Friday. One of the top women’s basketball players in the nation is set to draw a close to her recruitment.

The phenom had been heavily recruited by former Rutgers women’s basketball head coach C. Vivian Stringer’s staff. Two weeks ago, the Scarlet Knights announced Coquese Washington as the new head coach, replacing the recently retired Stringer.

Brooks has been a starter Saint John Vianney High School (Holmdel, N.J. since her freshman season for what is one of the top programs in the nation. According to ESPN.com, she is the No. 33 player in the nation.

She’s been all-state for three straight seasons and last year was named a junior All-American by MaxPreps.

Last week, Brooks was a part of the USA Basketball Camp ahead of this summer’s U17 Women’s World Cup.

Brooks is a high-character young person and isn’t the type to miss class, holding a 3.5 G.P.A. Her announcement will be made in the afternoon on-campus at Saint John Vianney.

Check out what Zoe Brooks had to say about her commitment and what programs are in the mix for her final decision.

Zoe Brooks on if Rutgers basektball is a finalist

"I never heard from Rutgers. Maybe the new staff believed it was too late in the recruitment process to offer me. I'm not really sure, but I know they will build a successful program if they go after the top players in New Jersey."

Zoe Brooks on the three programs that made the cut

"My final three schools were Boston College, Miami and North Carolina State. Along with the old Rutgers staff, those were the schools that I felt did the best job of recruiting me and had a lot of the qualities that I was looking for. I really like the coaching staff at all three schools and telling the other two schools, 'they weren't the choice' was very difficult to do."

Zoe Brooks in why she is announcing her decision now

"With the transfer portal and everything going on in the basketball world, why wait? Picking a school is a gut feeling. This school just feels right."

Zoe Brooks on her three finalists: Boston College, Miami and North Carolina State

All three of the schools are great. There aren't many schools that can top a degree from Boston College. Miami is located in Florida and they are building something special on the court. North Carolina State has been one of the top teams in the country for years. The coaches for each program made me feel like my style of play would work there."

Zoe Brooks on making her final decision

"I'm happy with my choice. It's the right blend of academics and athletics that I'm looking for. "

#Usa Basketball#Athletics#Scarlet Knights#Coquese Washington#Saint John Vianney#Espn Com#All American#Maxpreps
Rutgers University
Sports
Boston College
Basketball
Sports
Michigan football starts new tradition for Ohio State game

Long have the Buckeyes had something of an incentive beyond bragging rights when they beat rival Michigan. Whenever Ohio State has beaten the Wolverines, since the tenure of Francis Schmidt — which began in 1934 — the Buckeye players have received an emblem of gold pants, which signifies ‘they put on their pants one leg at a time, just like we do.’ At the time, Michigan was a much more dominant program, so that type of reminder was crucial for turning the tide in the rivalry.
COLUMBUS, OH
