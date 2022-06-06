Map Updates Place Many Hillsborough Residents In New Evacuation Zones

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Many Hillsborough County residents, including those who live in a large area in East Tampa, are included in a storm evacuation zone for the first time this year.

Using 2020 U.S. Census data and the latest Sea, Lake, and Overland Surges from Hurricanes (SLOSH) model from the National Hurricane Center, Hillsborough County has updated its evacuation zones for the 2022 hurricane season which begins on June 1. There are almost 75,000 residents who will be in an evacuation zone for the first time because of the maps.

The biggest map change is in East Tampa. The area roughly bordered by the Hillsborough River to the north, Harney Road to the east, I-4 to the south, and I-275 to the west, and has been moved into Zone E (the final evacuation zone) from not being in an evacuation zone previously.



Another 55,000 residents previously in an evacuation zone have been redrawn outside of the evacuation zones for the first time this year.

Based on the 2020 Census data, the updated evacuation zones see:

Residents with no change: 1,289,604 (88.3 percent of Hillsborough’s population)

Residents moved to a higher zone (for example from A to B): 107,334 (7.4 percent)

Residents moved to a lower zone (for example from B to A): 62,824 (4.3 percent)

All residents living in mobile homes are included in Evacuation Zone A regardless of the location of their home. Storm evacuations get residents out of the storm surge path, but mobile homes are not designed to withstand the wind from storms. Therefore, those residents are asked to evacuate with Zone A.

Residents are urged to begin preparations for storm season now. Review your evacuation zone and prepare a disaster kit for an evacuation or for a prolonged power outage. Check on your elderly neighbors and family members to make sure they also have a plan.

Hillsborough residents can learn which evacuation zone their home is in by visiting HCFLGov.net/HEAT.

