ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Map Updates Place Many Hillsborough Residents In New Evacuation Zones

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ULWh8_0g2AI6xr00

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Many Hillsborough County residents, including those who live in a large area in East Tampa, are included in a storm evacuation zone for the first time this year.

Using 2020 U.S. Census data and the latest Sea, Lake, and Overland Surges from Hurricanes (SLOSH) model from the National Hurricane Center, Hillsborough County has updated its evacuation zones for the 2022 hurricane season which begins on June 1. There are almost 75,000 residents who will be in an evacuation zone for the first time because of the maps.

The biggest map change is in East Tampa. The area roughly bordered by the Hillsborough River to the north, Harney Road to the east, I-4 to the south, and I-275 to the west, and has been moved into Zone E (the final evacuation zone) from not being in an evacuation zone previously.

Another 55,000 residents previously in an evacuation zone have been redrawn outside of the evacuation zones for the first time this year.

Based on the 2020 Census data, the updated evacuation zones see:

  • Residents with no change: 1,289,604 (88.3 percent of Hillsborough’s population)
  • Residents moved to a higher zone (for example from A to B): 107,334 (7.4 percent)
  • Residents moved to a lower zone (for example from B to A): 62,824 (4.3 percent)

All residents living in mobile homes are included in Evacuation Zone A regardless of the location of their home. Storm evacuations get residents out of the storm surge path, but mobile homes are not designed to withstand the wind from storms. Therefore, those residents are asked to evacuate with Zone A.

In the news: Florida Gov. DeSantis Beefs Up Disaster Response, Compares Trump Vs. Biden Admin

Residents are urged to begin preparations for storm season now. Review your evacuation zone and prepare a disaster kit for an evacuation or for a prolonged power outage. Check on your elderly neighbors and family members to make sure they also have a plan.

Hillsborough residents can learn which evacuation zone their home is in by visiting HCFLGov.net/HEAT.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Post .fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }

Comments / 0

Related
fox13news.com

75,000 Hillsborough County residents in evacuation zone for first time

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County officials released new evacuation zones, and the changes made have put 75,000 people in an evacuation zone for the first time. Many East Tampa residents are in a storm evacuation zone for the first time due to the map changes. The area bordered by the Hillsborough River to the north, Harney Road to the east, I-4 to the south, and I-275 to the west has been moved to Zone E, according to county officials.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Southshore Bay Lagoon Offers A Suburban Coastal Life

Southshore Bay, a fast-growing community by Metro Places, has officially opened its lagoon, the first in Hillsborough County. The lagoon features crystal-blue waters, beaches and a wide range of activities, allowing residents to live a coastal lifestyle in the suburbs. It is the second lagoon community opened by Metro Places...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

New Hurricane Evacuation Routes For Hillsborough County

Hurricane season started June 1st and we’ve already seen potential tropical storms. Hillsborough County officials are not taking any chances this year and released new evacuation zones in East Tampa. This is the first time the 75,000 residents have been put in an evacuation zone. The area bordered by...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
Mysuncoast.com

Bradenton to end snowbirds’ water bill loophole

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Snowbirds in Bradenton will no longer be able to turn off their water while they’re up north and not pay their water bill for those months, the City Council recently decided. In its May 25 meeting, Lance Williams, the assistant director of the city’s Office...
BRADENTON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Downtown Tampa street to close for 2 weeks following cave-in

TAMPA, Fla. — A downtown Tampa intersection will be closed for the next two weeks so crews can investigate and perform emergency road work on repairs to a cave-in. The intersection of westbound West Brorein at South Parker Street located just west of the Hillsborough River will be closed starting at 9 a.m. and will remain closed for at least the next two weeks.
TAMPA, FL
Channelocity

Most expensive Tampa neighborhoods--would you live here?

(SeanPavonePhoto/Adobe Stock Images) The current metro area population of Tampa in 2022 is 2,945,000, a 1.17% increase from 2021. This beautiful vacation spot is almost home to some of the most expensive neighborhoods in Florida. Interestingly enough, Tampa has more people living here who work in computers and math than 95% of the places in the US.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hillsborough#Mobile Homes#Census Data#U S Census#Overland Surges#I 4#I 275
The Free Press - TFP

Lane Closure On West Hillsborough Ave Between Ambassador Drive And Town N’ Country Blvd

TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, the outside westbound lane on West Hillsborough Avenue will close between Ambassador Drive and Town N’ Country Boulevard while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system. Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
fox13news.com

Capitol Riots: Complete list of Tampa Bay area arrests in Jan. 6 attack

Tampa, Fla. - More than 800 people have been arrested for their alleged role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Of those 800, more have been rounded up in Florida than any other state and many of the people arrested, charged and sentenced to prison were in the Tampa Bay area, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
TAMPA, FL
vnexplorer.net

Florida faces $1.2 million verdict for killing citrus trees

© Provided by Associated Press FILE – An orange blossom grows alongside some ripening fruit in a grove on Dec. 11, 2013, in Plant City, Fla. The owner of a commercial nursery has won a $1.2 million judgment against the Florida Department of Agriculture for destroying his citrus trees in the 2000s during an attempt to stop the spread of citrus greening, a costly disease. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)
FLORIDA STATE
hotelnewsresource.com

71 Room Waterfront Hotel in Fort Myers, Florida Sold for $5,500,000

DSH Hotel Advisors announced that Dennis S. Hopper, CCIM, Managing Principal and Randy Taylor, Vice President Investments, arranged the sale of the Red Roof Inn in North Fort Myers, FL for $5,500,000 on June 1, 2022. DSH Hotel Advisors represented the seller, SHIVAM SUNDARAM HOTELS, LLC, and Plantation Realty represented the buyer RNA ALF, LLC.
FORT MYERS, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
121K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy