ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

June Events for Portland Families

By Portland Mom Collective
momcollective.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune! Arguably one of the best months of the year! School’s out, the weather has settled into a breezy summer, and Portland comes alive. Here are some of our favorites in and around the City of Roses, all with a family-friendly spin. Dinolandia. May 31-September 10. 710 SW...

portland.momcollective.com

Comments / 0

Related
pdxmonthly.com

Take a Hike to a Swimming Hole

Combine water and a walk, short or long to one of these spots within 100 miles of Portland. There’s a reason why we flock to swimming holes every summer. Taking a dip in the deep, sparkling pools of water set amongst forests, waterfalls, and rocky bluffs is a whole lot better (and more scenic) than sitting indoors next to an air conditioner. At a lot of spots, the water can be reached can be reached within a minute or two after leaving your car. But where’s the adventure in that? Here are some splash zones that can be accessed only by hiking in, and that’s honestly half the fun. Plus, there’s a good chance they aren’t nearly as crowded as the swim spots that are easier to access.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Portland, OR
Society
City
Tigard, OR
KGW

Planters placed, later removed in Portland neighborhood where homeless camps were cleared

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland neighborhood of Laurelhurst has been the center of many battles over homeless camps, and it saw another one within the last week. People installed dozens of large troughs, or planters, between the sidewalk and the roadway over the weekend — seemingly to deter camping in that location. But they were dumped out and taken even faster than it took to put them in place.
PORTLAND, OR
PLANetizen

How Bike Racks Are Weaponized To Displace Unhoused People

In an article in the Portland Mercury, Alex Zielinski describes “perhaps the most Portland form of ‘hostile architecture’: bike racks.” A set of 22 bike racks was mysteriously installed on a block of NW Broadway, prompting questions about who installed them and why. “Notably, this wall...
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Beloved Southeast Portland Dive the Jolly Roger Is on Its Final Voyage

Fittingly, perhaps, for an iconic establishment that’s lazily drifted about the periphery of one of Southeast Portland’s most-traveled boulevards for 60 years without ever attracting much notice, the Jolly Roger has announced a fateful last call, but all relevant information regarding the date of departure remains shrouded in mystery.
PORTLAND, OR
Canby Herald

Déja Fitzwater to compete in Miss Oregon pageant

June 16-18 talent performance to celebrate 75 years of event being held in Seaside This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program and Clackamas County resident Déja Fitzwater will take to the stage in Seaside, participating in the Miss Oregon's Outstanding Teen Competition on June 16-18. The state winner will go on to compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships in the national Miss America's Outstanding Teen competition to be held in August in Dallas, Texas. Fitzwater, 17, was named Miss Evergreen's Outstanding Teen earlier this year, but she is no stranger to the event held...
SEASIDE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Mccall
KXL

Arrest Made In 2017 Portland-Area Murder

PORTLAND, Ore. – An arrest has been made in a Portland-area murder 5 years ago. Police believe 35-year-old Jimmy Pierce shot and killed 34-year-old Roman Harris outside the Xpose Club in Beaverton on May 19th, 2017. Pierce was arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Task Force in Portland on Wednesday....
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland’s 35 best patios and rooftop bars for outdoor dining this summer

After a roller coaster spring filled with dazzling sun breaks mid-week and soggy weather at the weekends, Portlanders will be more eager than ever to get outdoors. Here, we’ve gathered our 35 favorite places to eat and drink al fresco throughout the metro area, including plant-filled patios, bustling beer gardens and rooftop bars with stunning views. As always, check social media for current hours.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Rose Festival#Carnival Games#Art#Portland Families#School#Juneteenth#N Ainsworth#Mlk#Portland Pride
Vancouver Business Journal

Mindful Therapy Group opens first office in Vancouver

First founded in the Mountlake Terrace area in 2011 by husband-and-wife team Derek and Jessica Crain, Mindful Therapy Group just last month opened their seventh location in Vancouver at 7600 NE 41st St., in Vancouver. “We had heard for a long time that the Vancouver area was looking for more...
VANCOUVER, WA
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Hood River

An hour’s drive east from Portland, in the heart of the Columbia River Gorge, Hood River is primarily seen as a destination for outdoor adventure sports with a side of stellar river and mountain views. From hiking or skiing on nearby Mount Hood to world-class windsurfing and kiteboarding on the mighty Columbia, the wealth of adventurous things to do often overshadows Hood River’s other strength: its culinary scene.
HOOD RIVER, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Atmospheric river bringing wet weather to Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re confident western Oregon and southwestern Washington will see rain late starting late Thursday into Friday. A very wet air mass (or atmospheric river) is heading for the Pacific Northwest, which could drop one to two inches of rain Thursday evening through Sunday. Get the...
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Where to Eat, Stay, and Play on Oregon’s Central Coast

Yachats, Florence, the Oregon Dunes, Reedsport, and beyond: This stretch of 101 comes with sea lions, a lighthouse, lots of sand, and a real whale of a tale. Somewhere around Waldport, a Portlander's chances of running into their neighbor on vacation start to dip. You still might not be surprised to see your massage therapist enjoying a farmhouse salad with chia seeds, lemon-fennel probiotic dressing, and hidden kraut alongside a Thor's Well IPA or a house kombucha at Yachats Brewing, but south of there those chances really plummet. Heck, a lot of Portlanders don't even know how to pronounce the natural features here, like Heceta (ha-SEE-ta) Head and the Siuslaw (sigh-YOOSE-law) River.
OREGON STATE
Eater

Cheese & Crack Co-Owner William Steurnagel’s Favorite Portland Spots

Welcome to Dining Confidential, a monthly column in which local chefs talk about their favorite places in Portland, highlighting their own restaurant’s ethos, sharing fun personal takes, and fostering a community spirit. Know of a chef you’d like to see featured? Let us know via our tip line.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy