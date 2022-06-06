Patriots open to LB Dont’a Hightower returning?

Dont'a Hightower is currently a free agent. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Dont’a Hightower's previous free agency bid (2017) produced a bidding war, but the accomplished linebacker’s second stint on the market has been much quieter. The three-time Super Bowl champion has not been closely connected to a team in the nearly three months since his second Patriots contract expired.

New England did not use a draft choice on a linebacker, and the team appears open to another Hightower deal. The Pats would welcome back Hightower “with open arms” if he wants to play a 10th NFL season, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. The nine-year veteran has not decided on playing again. If he does opt to, it would be his age-32 campaign.

The versatile off-ball linebacker has slowed down some, as could be expected. He played 67% of the Patriots’ defensive snaps last season — his lowest usage since his 2012 rookie year. Pro Football Focus assigned the Alabama product the lowest grade of his career, but the former first-round pick has delivered versatility and, excepting 2017, durability for the Pats, which have questions at this position.

New England re-signed linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley, who moved into a regular role during Hightower’s COVID-19 opt-out two years ago. The Pats were able to bring Bentley back on just a two-year, $6M deal. Hightower played out a four-year, $35.5M pact — one that became a five-year commitment after Hightower’s contract tolled to 2021 following the opt-out decision — but would not command as much now.

The Patriots have shown they are willing to retain aging defenders — as evidenced by Devin McCourty‘s one-year, $9M accord — and have frequently reunited with defensive cogs at reduced rates. Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Malcolm Butler all made Foxborough returns since 2021.

Beyond Bentley, the Pats have trade acquisition Mack Wilson, 2020 third-round pick Anfernee Jennings, 2021 fifth-rounder Cameron McGrone and former Dolphins starter Raekwon McMillan. None of the latter trio played a snap in 2021, with McMillan coming off a season-nullifying ACL tear. Josh Uche figures to join Bentley as a key presence, though the former second-round pick likely stands to contribute often as an edge rusher. The Pats cut Van Noy, who joined Hightower in being an off-ball 'backer also used as a pass rusher, earlier this year. Adding a veteran presence would not be the worst idea here.