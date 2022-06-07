'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' actor John Skelley shares his favorite food spots in SF

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" has arrived in San Francisco, and we caught up with actor John Skelley, who took us on a tour of his favorite spots for pre-show grub in the city.

Skelley usually eats dinner around 4 p.m., so he can make it to his 5:30 p.m. call time at the Curran Theatre.

To fuel his performances, he swears by a California club sandwich from Flour + Water Pasta Shop

"The bread's amazing, it's kind of got the perfect mix of turkey, bacon, lettuce, peppers, avocado," he explained. "This will keep me going until 11 p.m."

Skelley's pre-show drink of choice? An iced chocolate chai from Dandelion Chocolate

"A little bit of caffeine, a little bit of sweet," he described. "I need my caffeine to keep me going, it's a three and a half hour play."

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is an award-winning new play now running at San Francisco's Curran Theater.

The plot takes place 19 years after Harry, Ron, and Hermione saved the wizarding world, and now they're back to embark on a new adventure. Audiences will enjoy a thrilling continuation of Harry's spellbinding story with visions of pure enchantment along the way.

"There's adventure and time travel, all kinds of magic," said Skelley. "At the heart of the story is a story about family and what it means to grow up."

Looking ahead to the next part of the production's tour, Skelley says that he'll miss San Francisco.

"I'll miss the city and the energy of the city," he explained. "It's artistic and it's wacky and weird and funky. And I'll miss all of that."