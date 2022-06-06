ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paramount, CA

Neve Campbell Will Not Return for ‘Scream 6,’ Citing Pay Issues

By Jeremy Fuster
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paramount’s plans to continue its revival of the “Scream” series will have to go on without leading star Neve Campbell, who announced on Monday that she will not return for the sixth installment of the horror series over pay issues. “As a woman I have had...

www.thewrap.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Teaser: Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington Lead a Netflix Fairytale (Video)

Paul Feig’s latest unlikely duo is Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in the upcoming Netflix original film “The School For Good and Evil”. Based on international best-selling series by Soman Chainani, “The School For Good and Evil” is directed by ”Bridesmaids“ and ”Ghostbusters“ filmmaker Paul Feig. Feig and Judd Apatow impressed audiences in 1999 when the two co-created “Freaks and Geeks.” Feig brings the same amusing presence to this reimagined fairytale.
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘The Offer': Matthew Goode on Getting Movie Mogul Bob Evans During ‘Godfather’ Era Right

This story about Matthew Goode first appeared in The Limited Series/Movies issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. In the sixth episode of the Paramount+ limited series “The Offer,” “The Godfather” movie is finally in preproduction, the formerly outraged mafia has been pacified by some script changes, and Marlon Brando has signed on to star in the film for scale. But the rug is about to be pulled from beneath Paramount’s feet with parent company Gulf and Western seconds away from voting to sell the studio to a young oil tycoon. Before they can count the ayes, Bob Evans, played by English actor Matthew Goode, bursts into the room resplendent in a chic, late ’70s polyester business suit, oversized glasses and a trademark California bronze, and delivers the speech of his life, successfully persuading financially motivated execs to hold off on the deal and believe in the power of movies.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Paramount, CA
Paramount, CA
Entertainment
TheWrap

It’s Mogul vs Mogul as L.A. Mayor’s Race Splits Hollywood

As Los Angeles voters head to the polls Tuesday, the mayoral primary election between Democratic front-runners U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire real estate developer Rick Caruso has deeply divided Hollywood, setting entertainment industry mogul against mogul over which candidate can best tackle issues like crime and homelessness. The face-off...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

‘Lost Illusions’ Film Review: Balzac Adaptation Proves His Media Satire Still Stings

There is an intoxicating smugness to Xavier Giannoli’s new adaptation of Honoré de Balzac’s “Illusions perdue,” as though this filmmaker couldn’t wait to shove this movie right in the faces of every human being on television, or on Twitter, or indeed who has ever criticized a movie, complained about the news, or whined about anything even remotely related to popular culture in the last 20 years.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neve Campbell
TheWrap

‘First Kill’ Star Sarah Catherine Hook Isn’t Sure She’s Ready for Calliette Shippers: ‘It’s Kind of Insane!’ (Video)

”I think based on how people have already responded, I don’t think I’m ready for what is to come,“ Hook tells TheWrap. Fans may be ready to jump into the love story of Calliope Burns and Juliette Fairmont when “First Kill” hits Netflix this week, but series star Sarah Catherine Hook is admittedly nervous about entering the world of shippers. Don’t worry though, it’s the good kind of nervous.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
TheWrap

How Peter Jackson and Co. Managed to ‘Get Back’ to Basics for the Disney+ Beatles Doc

A version of this story about “The Beatles: Get Back” first appeared in The Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. One supposes after you’ve tackled six films involving hobbits and Middle-earth and revived King Kong for the big screen, the only pop culture behemoth left would be … the Fab Four? Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson might have taken on his biggest adventure five years ago, when he first began unearthing hours of unreleased footage of the Beatles’ notorious, on-and-off 21-day recording of their tumultuous “Let It Be” album, first on a London movie soundstage before sessions were moved to Apple Corps’ recording studio. The band’s journey culminated in the now-famous London rooftop performance that supplied three songs to the finished album, while Jackson’s own quest led to last year’s hugely acclaimed Disney+ documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.” The nearly eight-hour, multipart look at the mundanity, drudgery and eventual workaday heart-and-soul magic that goes into creating a masterwork is complete with booze breaks, toast and butter at the ready, and even some mild electrocution.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Star#Spyglass Media
TheWrap

HBO Acquires George Clooney’s Feature Doc on Ohio State Abuse Scandal

HBO has acquired the feature documentary about the alleged Ohio State sexual abuse scandal from Sports Illustrated and George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures, it was announced Tuesdsay. The film, first reported as a docuseries last year, is produced by Clooney and Grant Heslov of Smokehouse Pictures and David C. Glasser of 101 Studios. The documentary will debut on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max, though no premiere date has been announced.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheWrap

Apple Acquires Brad Pitt’s Formula One Drama, Adds Lewis Hamilton as Producer

Apple Studios has officially acquired the Formula One racing feature starring Brad Pitt, with seven-time F1 champion Sir Lewis Hamilton coming on board the film as a producer. As TheWrap previously reported, Apple has been in talks to snag the still-untitled feature since January. In addition to Hamilton and Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Jerry Bruckheimer Films’ Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Omen will produce, with Copper CEO Penni Thow as executive producer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

‘I’m Charlie Walker’ Film Review: Black Trucker’s Wild Life Story Gets Slipshod Biopic Treatment

The 1971 San Francisco oil spill that dumped more than 800,000 gallons of crude off its coast was an environmental disaster. But for a shrewd Black trucking entrepreneur named Charlie Walker, it was a golden opportunity to puncture the racism in his industry and to make some serious cash from a rich, embattled oil company. For as long as the system let him, of course.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
26K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy