Neve Campbell Will Not Return for ‘Scream 6,’ Citing Pay Issues

A version of this story about “The Beatles: Get Back” first appeared in The Race Begins issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. One supposes after you’ve tackled six films involving hobbits and Middle-earth and revived King Kong for the big screen, the only pop culture behemoth left would be … the Fab Four? Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson might have taken on his biggest adventure five years ago, when he first began unearthing hours of unreleased footage of the Beatles’ notorious, on-and-off 21-day recording of their tumultuous “Let It Be” album, first on a London movie soundstage before sessions were moved to Apple Corps’ recording studio. The band’s journey culminated in the now-famous London rooftop performance that supplied three songs to the finished album, while Jackson’s own quest led to last year’s hugely acclaimed Disney+ documentary “The Beatles: Get Back.” The nearly eight-hour, multipart look at the mundanity, drudgery and eventual workaday heart-and-soul magic that goes into creating a masterwork is complete with booze breaks, toast and butter at the ready, and even some mild electrocution.

