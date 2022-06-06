Local hikers enjoy productive trip

Several of the Sportsman’s Club of Sun City West’s B hikers had an extraordinary outing April 28, in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve near north Scottsdale.

In the first mile of the hike, the group encountered a Gila Monster. Then, during the second and fourth miles, they encountered two more Gila Monsters.

Gila Monsters live in underground burrows and only come to the surface for two to three weeks each year. One on the hikers, who hikes about 120 hikes a year, has only seen one a year over the last six years. So to see three in one hike was special.

As the hike continued the group also saw about 25 different species of wildflowers, four Crested Saguaros, one Segmented Saguaro and several birds, including a pair of Northern Cardinals.

Finally, during the eighth mile of the hike the group spotted a large male Chuckwalla. Chuckwallas are the largest non-venomous lizards found in Arizona. They inhabit rocky areas, become more active during the really hot weather, and, when threatened, protect themselves by getting into a narrow crevice and inflating themselves to prevent being pulled out.

Not all hikes are this productive, but one never knows what is around the next bend.