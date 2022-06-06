New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: RB Matt Breida

New York Giants running back Matt Breida is only 27 years old, but it feels like he has been in the NFL for a long time. The Giants are the fourth stop for the Georgia Southern running back, who originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
Breida spent the past two seasons with the Dolphins and the Bills. He's seen his career ups and downs thanks to injuries he has tried to play through. His best performance as a professional was in his second season with San Francisco, when he rushed for 814 yards on only 153 carries.
While at Georgia Southern, Breida was named to consecutive All-Sun Belt Conference first teams in 2014 and 2015. He was also named 2014 Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Year by College Sports Madness, and he was a Doak Walker Award semifinalist.
