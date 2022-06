A man who lives in both New York and West Palm Beach has proven to be better at fraud than stock trading. Over the next three years and three months, Gregory Blotnick, 35, will call home federal prison following his conviction in federal court in Newark on one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Blotnick is also stuck with $4,577,631 in restitution, the amount of COVID-19 relief funds he obtained fraudulently.

