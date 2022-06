Who: No. 1 Tottenville (18-5) vs. No. 2 Susan Wagner (18-2) Who’s in the driver’s seat: Susan Wagner is after coming out on top with a 6-3 victory over Tottenville in last Sunday’s winners’ bracket final. In order for Tottenville to win the city championship, it would have to beat Wagner twice, including Thursday, then again on Sunday. The Falcons, on the other hand, needs to win just one game to take home their second city title since 2017 (because of Covid, there were no seasons in 2020 and 2021).

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO