Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A show-and-go ride of 16 miles with less than 1000 ft of elevation gain. We'll try to maintain a vigorous pace of 13-15 MPH, while making sure no one is left behind. Meet at the Oxford Middle School parking lot on Rt 12 (facing the Oxford Police station to the north). Arrive early enough to be ready to ride at 6:00 PM. Attached is a link to the likely route on RideWithGPS. As always, make sure you have water, a helmet, and a spare tube (or repair kit). Optional dinner afterward. Rain cancels.

OXFORD, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO