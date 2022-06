Get out your calendars to record the variety of opportunities for voting and for fun the rest of this month and beyond. Many special activities are planned for our children to enjoy at the Southport Central School this week. Having entertained us with their talent show last week, the students will sing to us this week in their Spring Concert at the Southport Town Hall on Wednesday, June 8, beginning at 6 p.m.; we can observe and cheer Field Day fun on June 13 beginning at 8:30 a.m. with a rain date of Thursday, June 16; and graduation will be at Newagan Inn beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, June 17. The children will journey to Burnt Island and the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens mid-week. What a great end to the school year.

SOUTHPORT, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO