SPRINGFIELD - The endless brunch offerings and creative cocktails of the Connecticut staple The Place 2 Be opened their new Springfield location on June 1. The fourth Place 2 Be location, which marks the restaurant’s first expansion outside of Connecticut, will be a part of the Hall of Fame’s array of restaurant offerings at 1000 Hall of Fame Ave. The Place 2 Be joins Max’s Tavern, Cold Stone Creamery and Plan B Burger Bar in the museum’s plaza space as it replaces where Samuel’s Tap and Tavern formerly operated.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO