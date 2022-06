For the first time ever, I walked away from Saturday’s Franklin County’s Largest Tag Sale with NO purchases! Usually I bring the truck and load the whole bed up with items that I mostly need. Not this time! I did see a lot of people walking around, bragging about their great deal. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is the perfect spot for this event. There’s enough space for everyone to spread out. There was even a dog show and a sheep show going on at the same time!

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO