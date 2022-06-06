Two Staten Island Restaurant Vets Transport Sri Lankan Food to Queens
By Caroline Shin
Eater
3 days ago
As the Sri Lankan immigrant community in Jamaica, Queens follows the devastating economic crisis and the deadly protests and food shortages it’s fueled in their native country, Queens Lanka — a rare Sri Lankan restaurant and grocery store that opened in the borough five months ago — is a reminder of...
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Featured in this week’s Staten Island’s Best Dressed is the wedding of Daniel Gunther and Daniella Reali Gunther last fall. The blessed event took place in Our Lady Queen of Martyrs in Centerport, N.Y., followed by an elegant but fun reception at Stonebridge Country Club in Hauppauge, N.Y.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re interested in joining New York’s Strongest, New York City opened its sanitation worker exam on Wednesday. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
A summer of excess seems to be underway in New York City, as the New York Times reports that caviar “bumps” are now apparently a thing. Unlike bumps of cocaine, these caviar bumps are not snorted, but rather licked off the fist, and are intended to be an extravagant way to consume a high-priced, luxury ingredient.
Mezcal, the centuries-old agave spirit that’s been popular in New York City bars for years, is apparently the drink of the summer. Wait, what? “If you still believe mezcal is a joke with a worm as the punchline, it’s time to catch up,” the New York Post wrote on Wednesday, crowning mezcal cocktails of any kind “summer’s hottest drink.” (The Dirty Shirley could not be reached for comment.) The article, a collection of cocktail recipes curiously sourced from restaurants on Long Island, appears to be based on a report from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States that cites mezcal as the second fastest-growing spirit in the world.
New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
The Caribbean-American scoop shop, found on the Crown Heights border, was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. A Caribbean-American scoop shop found on the Crown Heights border was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. (Shutterstock) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A Caribbean-American scoop shop […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- From the North Shore to the South Shore, and everywhere in between, we’re taking a look at real estate prices across the borough. In the past two years, we’ve looked houses that sold in New Springville, Annadale, Prince’s Bay, Great Kills, Rosebank, Willowbrook, Eltingville, Castleton Corners and New Dorp.
The New York Public Library, which serves the Bronx, Manhattan and Staten Island, is launching a super-exciting Summer at the Library initiative that includes a slew of free programs sure to entice readers and non-readers alike. To kick things off, the system is giving away 500,000 books for free to...
Two weeks after Grubhub rolled out a disastrous, citywide free lunch promo that overloaded NYC restaurants with delivery orders, some businesses are still waiting for the company to refund them for undelivered food orders. The New York Post reports that salad chain Fresh & Co. lost about $4,000 on the promotion stemming from orders that were never picked up, according to the company’s CEO. Upper West Side restaurateur Jeremy Wladis tells the Post that he’s down $1,500 from the promotion.
While New York City is home to plenty of big, flashy parades, nothing quite compares to the unique experience of Coney Island's Mermaid Parade. In its 40th year, the beloved annual event finds residents of Brooklyn and the rest of the boroughs gathering on the famed boardwalk for a one-of-a-kind, D.I.Y. art parade.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its June application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
With the vegan market on fire, Jerrell Obee saw an opportunity to merge his new-found interest in veganism with his love of an American classic. The opportunities for Black entrepreneurs to launch their vegan businesses has never been better. That’s largely due to the fact that people of color are...
The irate customer accused of killing a Chinese-food deliveryman in an alleged dispute over duck sauce had stuffed his Queens fridge full of the sweet stuff, a high-ranking police official told The Post on Tuesday. Cops searching for guns at the Briarwood home of suspect Glenn Hirsch made the bizarre...
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s not just the accent; some language choices separate New Yorkers from people living outside the five boroughs, language learning platform Preply found in a new study. Some of it you may already know: New Yorkers are more likely to pronounce drawer as “draw,” according to Preply. City residents drink “caw-fee” […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city announced on Tuesday that the filing period for the next sanitation worker exam will begin on Wednesday, June 8. Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and the city Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) encouraged anyone interested to take the exam, which hasn’t been offered since 2015.
A Brooklyn puppy who recently made headlines after escaping from a Red Hook yard, swam in the Gowanus Bay and then ran through the Holland Tunnel into New Jersey is scheduled to be released from Veterinary Emergency and Referral Group (VERG) Brooklyn on Wednesday. According to veterinarians at VERG, Bailey,...
