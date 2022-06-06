ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Two Staten Island Restaurant Vets Transport Sri Lankan Food to Queens

By Caroline Shin
Eater
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the Sri Lankan immigrant community in Jamaica, Queens follows the devastating economic crisis and the deadly protests and food shortages it’s fueled in their native country, Queens Lanka — a rare Sri Lankan restaurant and grocery store that opened in the borough five months ago — is a reminder of...

ny.eater.com

The Staten Island Advance

NYC sanitation worker exam application opens Wednesday: 12 key questions answered

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re interested in joining New York’s Strongest, New York City opened its sanitation worker exam on Wednesday. A sanitation worker for New York City performs the work and prepares and operates various types of equipment involved in street cleaning, waste collection, recycling collection, snow removal, encumbrance removal and waste disposal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Caviar ‘Bumps’ Are Apparently the Latest Luxury Flex in NYC

A summer of excess seems to be underway in New York City, as the New York Times reports that caviar “bumps” are now apparently a thing. Unlike bumps of cocaine, these caviar bumps are not snorted, but rather licked off the fist, and are intended to be an extravagant way to consume a high-priced, luxury ingredient.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Eater

Have We Gone Too Far on Drink of the Summer Predictions?

Mezcal, the centuries-old agave spirit that’s been popular in New York City bars for years, is apparently the drink of the summer. Wait, what? “If you still believe mezcal is a joke with a worm as the punchline, it’s time to catch up,” the New York Post wrote on Wednesday, crowning mezcal cocktails of any kind “summer’s hottest drink.” (The Dirty Shirley could not be reached for comment.) The article, a collection of cocktail recipes curiously sourced from restaurants on Long Island, appears to be based on a report from the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States that cites mezcal as the second fastest-growing spirit in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
bkreader.com

Nostrand Ave Ice Cream Shop Named Among The Best In New York City

The Caribbean-American scoop shop, found on the Crown Heights border, was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. A Caribbean-American scoop shop found on the Crown Heights border was among 18 “essential” ice cream spots for this summer. (Shutterstock) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A Caribbean-American scoop shop […] Click here to view original web page at patch.com.
Eater

Grubhub Reportedly Still Owes NYC Restaurants Thousands of Dollars After Disastrous Free Lunch Promo

Two weeks after Grubhub rolled out a disastrous, citywide free lunch promo that overloaded NYC restaurants with delivery orders, some businesses are still waiting for the company to refund them for undelivered food orders. The New York Post reports that salad chain Fresh & Co. lost about $4,000 on the promotion stemming from orders that were never picked up, according to the company’s CEO. Upper West Side restaurateur Jeremy Wladis tells the Post that he’s down $1,500 from the promotion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Coney Island Mermaid Parade

While New York City is home to plenty of big, flashy parades, nothing quite compares to the unique experience of Coney Island's Mermaid Parade. In its 40th year, the beloved annual event finds residents of Brooklyn and the rest of the boroughs gathering on the famed boardwalk for a one-of-a-kind, D.I.Y. art parade.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service exam: Applications for various positions, including sanitation worker, to open in June

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its June application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Sanitation worker exam filing period opens June 8

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city announced on Tuesday that the filing period for the next sanitation worker exam will begin on Wednesday, June 8. Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Department of Sanitation (DSNY) and the city Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) encouraged anyone interested to take the exam, which hasn’t been offered since 2015.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

