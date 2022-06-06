Putting Up The Ritz

As many readers may know, the long-awaited $400 million revitalization of the historic Dana Point Harbor is set to begin this summer. But what many may not understand is the unique yet highly successful funding formula behind it: a 66-year public-private partnership (P3) among the County of Orange, Dana Point Harbor Partners LLC (DPHP) and DPHP Drystack LLC. Both DPHP entities are comprised of Burnham Ward Properties, which will revitalize the restaurants, retail, and public spaces; Bellwether Financial Group, which will revitalize The Marina at Dana Point; and R.D. Olson Development, which will create two world-class hotels.
