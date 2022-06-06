Putting Up The Ritz

If you need a break from WeHo and Palm Springs is too far, not to worry, because just 25 miles south of LA lies the port city of Long Beach, a long-standing bastion of LGBTQ culture. Since the 1950s, gay bars like The Patch and Oceania (which reopened in 1972 as the now-closed Club Ripples) offered safety and community during a time when anti-LGBTQ police raids were still common. There’s also long-running and former lesbian bar Que Sera, where Melissa Etheridge took the stage in the 1980s. Today, the city has blossomed into a destination that celebrates all members of the community. The current mayor, Robert Garcia, is an out and proud gay man and also the first Latino to hold office in Long Beach.

