GALESBURG — With the closure of Cottage Hospital, the Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine physical therapy clinics located in Galesburg and Monmouth have rebranded to Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine effective today.

Established in 2001 as a joint venture between Advanced Rehab and Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehab served the Monmouth and Galesburg communities under the management of Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine for over 21 years.

“The joint venture was a positive experience allowing us to deliver high quality physical therapy to the Galesburg and Monmouth communities,” said Chris Byers, co-founder of Advanced Rehab. “With the closure of Cottage Hospital, we have decided to transition back to our original name of Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine. We look forward to continuing to serve our patients and get them on the road to recovery!”

Based in Bloomington, Illinois, Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine operates eight locations across Illinois and Iowa. By remaining in the same network, patients will see no changes to their insurance and will continue to see familiar faces as all staff will remain in place.

For more information, please visit Advanced Rehab online at www.advrehab.com or call (309) 734-1103 (Monmouth clinic) or (309) 343-3434 (Galesburg clinic).

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine is now Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine