ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Register-Mail

Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine is now Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago

GALESBURG — With the closure of Cottage Hospital, the Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine physical therapy clinics located in Galesburg and Monmouth have rebranded to Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine effective today.

Established in 2001 as a joint venture between Advanced Rehab and Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehab served the Monmouth and Galesburg communities under the management of Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine for over 21 years.

“The joint venture was a positive experience allowing us to deliver high quality physical therapy to the Galesburg and Monmouth communities,” said Chris Byers, co-founder of Advanced Rehab. “With the closure of Cottage Hospital, we have decided to transition back to our original name of Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine. We look forward to continuing to serve our patients and get them on the road to recovery!”

Based in Bloomington, Illinois, Advanced Rehab and Sports Medicine operates eight locations across Illinois and Iowa. By remaining in the same network, patients will see no changes to their insurance and will continue to see familiar faces as all staff will remain in place.

For more information, please visit Advanced Rehab online at www.advrehab.com or call (309) 734-1103 (Monmouth clinic) or (309) 343-3434 (Galesburg clinic).

This article originally appeared on Galesburg Register-Mail: Cottage Rehab & Sports Medicine is now Advanced Rehab & Sports Medicine

Comments / 0

Related
tspr.org

Nursing home fined for causing resident’s death

A Galesburg nursing home was fined $50,000 by the Illinois Department of Public Health for the most serious classification of licensure violation -- one that causes a resident’s death. The former Heartland of Galesburg, 280 E. Losey St., is among five facilities statewide cited for “AA” violations of the...
Local 4 WHBF

State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois#Galesburg#Cottage Hospital#Galesburg Register Mail
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
955glo.com

East Peoria Man Wins The St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!
KBUR

OSF Family Medical Center opens new 10,000 square foot facility

Monmouth, Ill.- Members of the community got to tour a new 10,000-square-foot facility at OSF Family Medical Center in Monmouth ahead of its official opening. TV Station WQAD reports that on Friday, June 4th OSF hosted tours of its new emergency department, which is set to officially open on Wednesday, June 8th.
MONMOUTH, IL
khqa.com

Quincy firefighter dies in an accident on vacation

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Firefighter and paramedic Steve Pezzella died in an accident during a family vacation, the department said. Firefighter Pezzella was hired on July 28th, 2008 and has been an incredible asset to the...
QUINCY, IL
tspr.org

Galesburg rolls out housing repair assistance program

Through the strategic planning process, Galesburg city council members came to a consensus that the quality of the housing stock in the community is critical to the quality of life. It’s also key to attracting new residents and new businesses. With that in mind, the city is rolling out...
GALESBURG, IL
wdbr.com

Nursing home cited for violations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators. In it local Arcadia Care Auburn, a 70-bed skilled care facility in Auburn, was fined $25,000 for failing to assess fall risks and failing to prevent falls for three patients. Arcadia Care was also...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Legacy Pointe Sports Complex Lays Out Timeline

The developers of the Legacy Pointe Sports Complex hope to begin construction work on the facility by the end of the summer. Officials with the complex gave Springfield aldermen an update on the timeline Tuesday, as aldermen approved the final plat and zoning for the indoor-outdoor sports complex. With that in place, developers say they will finalize the project design and the pending agreement with Scheels on naming rights. They expect to close financing in 60 to 90 days and begin construction in August or September.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Peoria man killed in accident at Caterpillar foundry

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - A Peoria man was killed in a recent industrial accident at the Mapleton Caterpillar foundry. According to investigators, 39-year-old Steven Dierkes accidentally fell into a crucible when he was working near it. He was instantly killed. The Peoria County coroner's office, along with the Peoria County...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Washington Goodwill temporarily closes

WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A staffing shortage has caused a temporary closure at the Washington Goodwill. In a statement, CEO Don Johnson said most staff members from the Washington location is currently working at the East Peoria store. However, several other employees are still at the Washington location, where they continue to sort through donations.
WASHINGTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Illinois Caterpillar worker 'killed instantly' in foundry accident

A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
MAPLETON, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy