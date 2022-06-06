ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Nebraska lands commitment from key in-state OT for class of 2023

By Paul Harvey
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska is putting in the work on the in-state recruiting trial, and Scott Frost and the Huskers landed another key commitment on Monday. This time, the commitment comes from offensive tackle Brock Knutson out of Scottsbluff,...

kmaland.com

LC's Kammrad makes the call for Northern Iowa

(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s state championship-winning quarterback Braylon Kammrad announced a commitment to the University of Northern Iowa on Tuesday evening. “Right out of the gate, they were always believing in me,” Kammrad told KMA Sports. “They thought very highly of me, and there’s not much more you can ask for than that.”
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Legendary Head Coach Steps Down

Bob Warming says the time is right to retire stepping down as Omaha's men's soccer coach. Warming is the only coach to lead four different schools to the NCAA tournament--that list includes Creighton and UNO. He ranks 7th on the NCAA's all-time wins list with 485 victories.
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

Lincoln man wins $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Doug Daehling of Lincoln won $126,000 playing Nebraska Pick 5 from the Nebraska Lottery. Daehling purchased his ticket at at the U-Stop at 8231 O St. in Lincoln. The ticket contained five plays for the June 5 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing, one of which matched the winning numbers 05, 11, 18, 24 and 35.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Hail, high winds pound southern Nebraska, northern Kansas

BEATRICE – A severe thunderstorm system moving southeast through the region brought quarter to nearly golf ball-sized hail for 10-to-15 minutes in Beatrice Tuesday night, stripping leaves and branches from trees. The severe weather caused power outages and street flooding near 7th and Court in the downtown…..and at 19th...
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska farmer loses entire crop from hail damage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Farmers were some of those hit the hardest from the hail storm Tuesday night. One eastern Nebraska farmer lost all of his crops in just one night. The worst part of the hail storm lasted only minutes, but for Carter Burenheide his entire planting season has been altered. It was also his first year farming on his own.
klkntv.com

21 things to do in Nebraska this weekend

Lincoln, NE (KLKN) – Looking to make plans for this weekend? Wherever you’re located, we’ve got an up-to-date list of things to do across the state. Whether you’re in Omaha or Valentine, Lincoln or North Platte, we’ve got you covered!. Take a look below, see...
NEBRASKA STATE

