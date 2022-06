Just over a month after the release of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” and merely weeks removed from the end of “Moon Knight,” Marvel Studios is back at it and has unveiled its latest project, “Ms. Marvel.” And in this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we discuss the new series and why it’s one of the best offerings (so far) from Marvel in a while. We also share an interview with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors behind the first and final episode of the series.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO