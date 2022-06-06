Connect Transit to host several community engagement sessions

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After securing $500,000, a Bloomington-Normal non-profit is hoping to expand its space and partner with other organizations in the area. MarcFirst and the Town of Normal partnered Monday night by a unanimous vote. The vote from the city council granted MarcFirst $500,000 of the town’s ARPA money to purchase a 35,000 sq. feet building.
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — $2.2 million dollars in road repairs will soon be underway in the town of Normal as road construction season gets underway. Monday night council approved two separate contracts 7-0 with the same goal of resurfacing various streets throughout the Town. This is part of the town’s annual Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) road resurfacing projects.
The City of Danville would like to announce a complete roadway closure to thru traffic on Sheral Drive between North Vermilion Street and Sheral Court. A contractor will be installing a new sanitary sewer manhole with pavement patching. This roadway closure will be in place through Monday, June 13, 2022...
Morton Industries needs welders. Steve Stewart, the company's director of people and culture, said his company could hire 40 welders today, if it could only find them. Stewart said the company has 100 open positions with a staff of less than 700. Morton Industries makes metal tubes for construction, mining, and agriculture equipment.
CANTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - City leaders in Canton are cracking down on nuisance properties through their new program called “Operation Clean Sweep.”. Canton’s ordinance officer, the public works department and police will issue violations throughout the city over the next couple of months, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
TAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Wind energy farms are looking to build more turbines in Tazewell County, but some people oppose the idea unless several changes are made to the county’s wind energy ordinance. “The current ordinance is inadequate and not up to date with today’s standards....
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
BLOOMINGTON – An uptick in cases of COVID-19 is putting the McLean County Health Department on high alert. Recent CDC data suggest the county is at a high COVID-19 community level, meaning there is potential for strain on the health care system. “(Cases) have been steady, but they’ve been...
Water Damage Restoration company announces its new service in Bloomington. Service Restoration, Bloomington's leading provider of water damage restoration services, today announced the incorporation of their new and enhanced water damage restoration service that will help homeowners and businesses with any type of water, fire, or mold-related emergency. The company is proud that they recently added a new, enhanced start-of-the-art equipment that will ensure that people's properties are restored to pre-damage condition. They can handle all types of water damage restoration. The company can quickly repair flooded homes, businesses, basements, and other damage.
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Central Illinois city is warning of spiking electricity prices Wednesday after losing its electricity aggregation deal. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, spiking prices and supply shortages are the reason the city could not secure a contract for the aggregation program.
PEORIA, Ill. – The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another annual event in Peoria for good. The Peoria Jaycees say they have officially discontinued their International Beer Festival. The last time it was held in 2019, it was in its 27th year. The Jaycees say on social media they have...
Haddad’s On Main Street is a beloved Lebanese-themed restaurant here in Peoria. It’s so well liked that it won a free makeover from a “Revamp Peoria” initiative designed to help small businesses that were affected from the Coronavirus Pandemic. They unveiled their new look at the...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville. Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana. […]
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
NORMAL – An anonymous donor is gifting $5 million to Illinois State University to set the stage for the next generation of teachers. Among the most significant gifts in university history, the gift is set to benefit the College of Education to boost teaching talent through research and advocacy.
Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!
BLOOMINGTON – The world’s largest Corvette show is returning to its roots this weekend in the twin cities for the first time since the ’70s. Bloomington Gold, known for drawing 2,000 Corvettes and over 10,000 people, returns to Bloomington from June 10 – 11. The two-day...
