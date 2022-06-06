ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

Connect Transit to host several community engagement sessions

wjbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL – Connect Transit will be hosting several community engagement sessions to discuss the proposal to merge the current Lime Express route with a new route that will serve...

www.wjbc.com

Central Illinois Proud

MarcFirst expansion presents new opportunities for ROE 17

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — After securing $500,000, a Bloomington-Normal non-profit is hoping to expand its space and partner with other organizations in the area. MarcFirst and the Town of Normal partnered Monday night by a unanimous vote. The vote from the city council granted MarcFirst $500,000 of the town’s ARPA money to purchase a 35,000 sq. feet building.
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Normal council approves road resurfacing, MarcFirst expansion effort

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — $2.2 million dollars in road repairs will soon be underway in the town of Normal as road construction season gets underway. Monday night council approved two separate contracts 7-0 with the same goal of resurfacing various streets throughout the Town. This is part of the town’s annual Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) road resurfacing projects.
NORMAL, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Sheral Drive Closure Scheduled to Last Through Monday, June 13th

The City of Danville would like to announce a complete roadway closure to thru traffic on Sheral Drive between North Vermilion Street and Sheral Court. A contractor will be installing a new sanitary sewer manhole with pavement patching. This roadway closure will be in place through Monday, June 13, 2022...
DANVILLE, IL
wglt.org

Manufacturers gather in Normal to seek answers to the worker shortage

Morton Industries needs welders. Steve Stewart, the company's director of people and culture, said his company could hire 40 welders today, if it could only find them. Stewart said the company has 100 open positions with a staff of less than 700. Morton Industries makes metal tubes for construction, mining, and agriculture equipment.
NORMAL, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Operation Clean Sweep’ aims to cleanup nuisance properties in Canton

CANTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - City leaders in Canton are cracking down on nuisance properties through their new program called “Operation Clean Sweep.”. Canton’s ordinance officer, the public works department and police will issue violations throughout the city over the next couple of months, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.
CANTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Tazewell County residents propose changes to wind energy ordinance

TAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Wind energy farms are looking to build more turbines in Tazewell County, but some people oppose the idea unless several changes are made to the county’s wind energy ordinance. “The current ordinance is inadequate and not up to date with today’s standards....
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

8 Great Summer Festivals in Central Illinois

Central Illinois loves its fairs and festivals; here’s 8 to visit downstate. From Springfield to Mattoon, from Bloomington-Normal to Decatur, we’ve put together our list of the top eight summer festivals in Central Illinois, most of them out of our immediate coverage area. We consider summer to be between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjbc.com

MCHD: Data suggest McLean County is at a high COVID-19 community level

BLOOMINGTON – An uptick in cases of COVID-19 is putting the McLean County Health Department on high alert. Recent CDC data suggest the county is at a high COVID-19 community level, meaning there is potential for strain on the health care system. “(Cases) have been steady, but they’ve been...
Service Restoration

Water Damage Restoration company announces its new service in Bloomington.

Water Damage Restoration company announces its new service in Bloomington. Service Restoration, Bloomington's leading provider of water damage restoration services, today announced the incorporation of their new and enhanced water damage restoration service that will help homeowners and businesses with any type of water, fire, or mold-related emergency. The company is proud that they recently added a new, enhanced start-of-the-art equipment that will ensure that people's properties are restored to pre-damage condition. They can handle all types of water damage restoration. The company can quickly repair flooded homes, businesses, basements, and other damage.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Central Illinois Proud

Electric prices spiking in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Central Illinois city is warning of spiking electricity prices Wednesday after losing its electricity aggregation deal. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, spiking prices and supply shortages are the reason the city could not secure a contract for the aggregation program.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria Jaycees discontinue International Beer Festival

PEORIA, Ill. – The COVID-19 pandemic has claimed another annual event in Peoria for good. The Peoria Jaycees say they have officially discontinued their International Beer Festival. The last time it was held in 2019, it was in its 27th year. The Jaycees say on social media they have...
PEORIA, IL
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week: Haddad’s On Main Street

Haddad’s On Main Street is a beloved Lebanese-themed restaurant here in Peoria. It’s so well liked that it won a free makeover from a “Revamp Peoria” initiative designed to help small businesses that were affected from the Coronavirus Pandemic. They unveiled their new look at the...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Marijuana company moving to open dispensary in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A marijuana company is one step closer to opening a dispensary in Danville. Seven Point and its CEO Brad Zerman are still waiting on a license from the state, but it was recently awarded two cannabis Craft Growers licenses. Zerman said these licenses allow him to grow, sell and move marijuana. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois care facilities fined for violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on the IDPH website. According to officials, several facilities in central Illinois were among the nursing homes that were cited with type “A” violations of the Nursing Home Care Act and processed between January […]
ILLINOIS STATE
955glo.com

East Peoria Man Wins The St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!

