Send in the clown again. Well, the rumors are true, and it seems director Todd Phillips is getting ahead of them and trying to announce things on his own terms. Following a recent Puck News report that Phillips was “getting close” on a sequel to “Joker 2” and all of us wondering what that means exactly, well, “The Hangover” director has revealed that exactly. Posting to Instagram, Phillips posted the cover page of his “Joker” sequel script, showing the title in the process. Called “Joker: Folie a Deux,” at least the working title, Phillips revealed the sequel screenplay, written by Scott Silver (the original “Joker,” “The Fighter,” “8 Mile”) and himself—is done. Moreover, Phillips also posted an image of Joaquin Phoenix reading the script, which presumably confirms that the notoriously picky actor is on board with actually going through with a sequel.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO