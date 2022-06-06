We're about to get a teen romcom starring a Black trans girl

It was reported last week that Kevin Spacey will face trial in the UK on charges of sexual assault from his time serving as artistic director at London’s Old Vic Theater from 2004-2015. On Monday, a judge ruled he will also stand trial in New York on charges stemming from the sexual assault allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp. Spacey saw his public undoing at the rise of the #MeToo movement back in 2017 when over 20 people came forward alleging that the once-beloved star had sexually assaulted them. Since the allegations became public he has largely retreated from the public eye, aside from his cryptic and creepy YouTube Christmas addresses. Last month, however, it was announced that Spacey has signed on to his first film since the allegations were made, a low-budget indie movie in which he has a minor role as a detective.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO