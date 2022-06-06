ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We're about to get a teen romcom starring a Black trans girl

Mic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer has dropped for Billy Porter’s Anything’s Possible, and it looks historic. The upcoming romantic comedy and Porter’s directorial debut will center on Kelsa, a Black trans girl (newcomer Eva Reign), as she navigates high school and her first...

www.mic.com

Related
SheKnows

Kelly Clarkson Revealed Who She Turned to Most While Struggling With Brandon Blackstock Divorce

Click here to read the full article. Kelly Clarkson had a long and expensive divorce from Brandon Blackstock, and it wasn’t an easy time to get through, especially when she had to be cheerful on TV every day. In her Monday, June 6 episode with The Chicks on The Kelly Clarkdson Show, the 40-year-old talk show host revealed who helped her through the last two years. Clarkson asked the three musicians, “So, we all went through divorces… How did you each find strength? And not just music, I think it’s therapeutic. But, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Mic

Kevin Spacey will finally stand trial in New York

It was reported last week that Kevin Spacey will face trial in the UK on charges of sexual assault from his time serving as artistic director at London’s Old Vic Theater from 2004-2015. On Monday, a judge ruled he will also stand trial in New York on charges stemming from the sexual assault allegations made by actor Anthony Rapp. Spacey saw his public undoing at the rise of the #MeToo movement back in 2017 when over 20 people came forward alleging that the once-beloved star had sexually assaulted them. Since the allegations became public he has largely retreated from the public eye, aside from his cryptic and creepy YouTube Christmas addresses. Last month, however, it was announced that Spacey has signed on to his first film since the allegations were made, a low-budget indie movie in which he has a minor role as a detective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Get Married After Five Years Together

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears and longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari officially tied the knot on Thursday night. Asghari’s rep, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the news to Variety, writing in a statement that he is “very ecstatic” about their nuptials. “I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way,” Cohen said. “I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.” People reported that the two wed in an intimate ceremony at Spears’ residence in Thousand Oaks, Calif. There were...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA

