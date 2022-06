How’s everybody in town for CMA Fest holding up after two days? The festival is officially halfway over, we’ve seen surprise appearances and packed stages, and there are still two days left. It’s supposed to be a hot one today, so make sure you pace yourself and mix a few waters in between pounding those $12 concert beers. And if you’re too hungover to look at the schedule for yourself, here are some free shows happening today that you don’t […] The post CMA Fest 2022, Day Three: Free Shows You Don’t Want To Miss On Saturday first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 39 MINUTES AGO