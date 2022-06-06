ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland Park, FL

Surveillance video shows 2 thieves wanted for $10,000 heist in Broward

Click10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Surveillance video shows two thieves fleeing in a two-toned pickup truck on Friday in Oakland Park, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. One of them wore a neon orange rain jacket during the heist. Deputies responded shortly after 12:10 p.m., on Saturday,...

www.local10.com

Comments / 1

Related
Click10.com

Sound of fatal shooting in Goulds caught on video cam

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Sounds of multiple gunshots rang out just after 1 a.m. in the Goulds neighborhood and it is captured on an area home surveillance system. Neighbors said those were the shots that killed 39-year-old Elvis Hart. Hart’s family members and friends were at the scene early Thursday morning.
GOULDS, FL
Talk Media

Man Caught Carrying Stolen Gun Near Scene of Coral Springs Shooting

A man was charged with stealing and carrying a loaded gun in Coral Springs Tuesday shortly after shots were fired in the area, court records show. Jevon Petgrave, 19, of Delray Beach, was concealing the Taurus 9 millimeter pistol under his feet when Coral Springs Police pulled over the silver GMC Envoy he was in on June 7 around 12:36 a.m. in the 9000 block of West Sample Road, according to an arrest affidavit.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Police seek suspect in Wilton Manors pawn shop robbery

WILTON MANORS, Fla. – A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man caught on surveillance video robbing a Wilton Manors pawn shop. According to police, a man wearing a mask and an orange safety vest walked into Value Pawn at 1000 W. Oakland Park Blvd. just before 2:30 p.m. on May 29 and demanded to speak to an employee.
WILTON MANORS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland Park, FL
County
Broward County, FL
Broward County, FL
Crime & Safety
Oakland Park, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Two injured in Wellington shooting

WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were injured in a shooting in the area of Fatio Boulevard and Postley Court in Wellington. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call shortly before 2 a.m. on Thursday to find a man and woman suffering from non-life threatening injuries.
Click10.com

Miami-Dade officer accused of using Apple AirTags to stalk ex-girlfriend

DORAL, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer is accused of hiding Apple AirTag devices in his ex-girlfriend’s car in order to stalk her, according to arrest records. Police formally arrested their colleague, Javier Magarin, 27, at MDPD’s Special Victims Bureau in Doral Thursday, but the investigation dates back months.
DORAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heist#Property Crime#Surveillance#U S Army#Chevrolet#Bso Oakland Park District#Local 10 News
CBS Miami

Motorcyclist dies in collision with box truck near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a motorcyclist they said collided with a box truck on Monday in unincorporated Broward County, near Fort Lauderdale.BSO said it happened at around 9:08 a.m., when the motorcyclist, identified as Bradford Schilling, was riding a 2001 Suzuki SV650, and traveling northbound in the center lane of Northwest 31st Avenue approaching Northwest 11th Street. Authorities said that at the same time, Raymond Thompson was traveling southbound on Northwest 31st Avenue in a 2017 Hino 258 box truck and made a left turn onto Northwest 11th Street pulling into the path of the motorcycle. A preliminary investigation reveals that Schilling attempted to brake and avoid striking the box truck. Schilling was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he later died. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Man Found Dead in Doorway of SW Miami-Dade Home

Police are investigating after a man was found dead early Thursday morning in the doorway of a southwest Miami-Dade home. Officers arrived at the scene in the 11300 block of Southwest 216th Street just before 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting in the area. A man's body was seen...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Burger King
Click10.com

Neighbors say man killed by Miami-Dade police was friendly

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A police officer shot and killed a 73-year-old man on Monday evening in northwest Miami-Dade County. On Tuesday, several Miami-Dade residents in the area of Northwest 114th Street and 17th Avenue said Ernesto Battle was a friendly neighbor. “He was a normal guy, a good...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man grateful to be alive after Lauderhill fire destroys Corvette, spreads to home

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A Lauderhill man feels lucky to be alive after a fire quickly spread from his carport to his Lauderhill home last Friday. At around 1 p.m., John Jackson said his prized Corvette caught fire, spreading to his carport and then the rest of his home on the 400 block of Northwest 39th Avenue.
850wftl.com

Female driver hit and killed by a Brightline train in Oakland Park

Another driver has been hit and killed by a Brightline train this time in Broward County. The accident happened yesterday afternoon in Oakland Park at Cypress Creek Highway near Dixie Highway. The sheriff’s office, says typically these collisions occur when drivers try to beat the train and ignore warning lights,...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
treasurecoast.com

PSLPD Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrants for Suspect Responsible for 15 Auto Burglaries

PSLPD Detectives Obtain Arrest Warrants for Suspect Responsible for 15 Auto Burglaries. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- Between March and April of this year, PSLPD received a rash of auto burglaries in the southwest region of the city. Cash, credit cards, a .45 caliber handgun, and wallets were reported stolen. Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and identified the suspect as 32-year-old, Jake Alexander.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Driver fleeing from police crashes into Miami church building

MIAMI – A driver fled from an attempted traffic stop and crashed into a church building in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said. According to Miami police, officers attempted to stop a white BMW SUV at around 11:20 a.m., near Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest 28th Street. However, the driver fled and crashed into a car at the intersection of Northwest 46th Street and Northwest 7th Avenue. He then careened into a vacant building just north of the intersection.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man steals Amazon packages from Fort Lauderdale home

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crook was caught on camera after walking away with four packages outside of a South Florida home. The theft happened on Southwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale, last month. Police said the boxes ended up in the trash bin of Sharon Theron, a resident...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy