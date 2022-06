FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police say an officer crashed his car into a home when attempting to avoid a collision with another car on Friday. Around 6 p.m. on Friday, June 3, the Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb says an FWPD officer was driving a marked squad car with emergency lights activated, responding to a call about shots fired. Webb says a car turned in front of the officer, causing him to swerve to avoid colliding. He says the officer then went off the roadway and crashed into the side of a house at East Pontiac Street and Holton Avenue.

